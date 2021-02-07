BLOOMINGTON -- It didn't take long for the WCHA to react after Saturday's Minnesota State men's hockey game against Bowling Green, which ended with an illegal check and fights.
In a press release Sunday, the league announced a three-game suspension for Bowling Green's Will Cullen, who received a five-minute major penalty and game disqualification for checking from behind. A disqualification comes with an automatic one-game suspension, but after review, Cullen was given an additional two-game suspension.
The hit came on Jared Spooner at 19:33 of the third period, with the Mavericks winning 5-1. After the game, MSU coach Mike Hastings said Spooner was injured on the play.
In the ensuing scrum, MSU's Riese Zmolek and Bowling Green's Sam Craggs were also disqualified. No additional discipline was announced for those players.
The Mavericks (11-2-1, 8-0 in WCHA) play Thursday and Friday at Alabama-Huntsville.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.