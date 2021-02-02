The Free Press
MANKATO — B.J. Omot had 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists in Mankato East’s 61-47 victory over Winona in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Tuesday at the East gym.
Poulrah Gong added 16 points, four rebounds and four assists. Sean Clement collected nine points and three steals, and T.J. Kueth had nine points and six rebounds.
East (6-0) hosts Austin on Friday.
Mankato West 84, Northfield 50: Buom Jock scored 18 points, making five 3-pointers, as the Scarlets won the Big Nine game at the West gym.
Mekhi Collins added 27 points, with Mason Ellwein scoring nine points and Louis Magers scoring eight.
Sean Richardson led Northfield with 13 points.
West (5-1) plays Friday at Albert Lea.
Blue Earth Area 75, Maple River 66: Cameron Anderson had 22 points and six assists as the Bucs claimed the nonconference victory at Blue Earth.
Ashton Lloyd added 16 points, and Braden Gudahl scored 15 points making 3 of 3 from 3-point range. BEA was 11 of 20 on 3-pointers.
Teien Murphy led Maple River with 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Mason Schirmer scored 17.
BEA (6-0) hosts Waseca on Friday.
New Ulm 80, Worthington 78, OT: Charlie Osborne scored 27 points as the Eagles won a Big South Conference game at Worthington.
Isaiah Miller added 17 points.
New Ulm (3-2) plays at St. James Area on Saturday.
Nicollet 55, United South Central 44: Shane Stevenson scored 21 points to help Nicollet win the nonconference game at Wells.
Colton Thompson added 16 points, and Drew Grommersch scored 12.
Nicollet (4-2) plays Thursday at Madelia. USC plays at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Friday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 71, Springfield 62: Leyton Brau had 26 points and seven rebounds as the Chargers won the Tomahawk Conference game at Springfield.
Kyreis Harrison had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Nick Bleick had 11 points and four steals.
Cleveland 66, Tri-City United 44: Ben Holden had 23 points to help the Clippers win the nonconference game at Montgomery.
Elijah Sullivan added 16 points, and Eric Rohlfing scored 14 for the Clippers.
Collin Barnett and Fakourou Tandia each scored nine for TCU (2-4), which next plays Thursday at Heritage Academy in Minneapolis.
