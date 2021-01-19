The Free Press
ALBERT LEA — Mankato East led 49-9 at halftime and coasted to a 75-26 victory over Albert Lea in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Tuesday.
B.J. Omot led the Cougars with 22 points and four rebounds and Poulrah Gong added 16 points and five rebounds. Sean Clement had 13 points and seven assists, while Jalen Hayes made 10 assists.
East (2-0) plays Thursday at Rochester Mayo.
Waseca 77, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 29: Andrew Morgan scored 18 points and Kyreese Willingham added 17 points in the Bluejays’ nonconference victory at New Richland.
Matt Seberson and Ryan Dufault each scored 12 points for the Bluejays (2-0), who host St. Peter on Friday.
St. Peter 52, Kasson-Mantorville 34: Shea Hildebrandt led the Saints with 13 points in a nonconference home victory.
Bennett Olson finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for St. Peter, while Ethan Grant scored 10 points.
The Saints (1-1) play Friday at Waseca.
Madelia 78, St. James Area 63: Madelia trailed by five at halftime but rallied for the nonconference home win.
Ja‘Sean Glover had 42 points, making 16 of 23 free throws. Ethan Arndt had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
For the Saints, Hayden Jones had 28 points, with 20 in the first half.
Madelia (1-1) hosts Mayer Lutheran on Thursday. St. James Area will play at Fairmont on Friday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 54, United South Central 51: Memphis James had 22 points and seven rebounds in the nonconference win at Janesville,
Landon Dimler added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Riley Staloch led USC with 15 points.
JWP (2-0) plays Thursday at Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain.
Immanuel Lutheran 59, Cambridge Christian 43: Austin Hanel led the Trojans with 28 points and eight rebounds in a Christian Athletic League victory.
Jaxon Libby added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans.
Immanuel Lutheran will host St. Cloud Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 61, Cedar Mountain 51: Leyton Brau finished with 15 points for the Chargers in a Tomahawk Conference home win.
Christian Edwards scored 13 for MVL, while Kyreis Harrison had eight points and 12 rebounds.
The Chargers out-rebounded Cedar Mountain 42-21.
Jordan 72, Tri-City United 33: Jonathan Hurd led the Titans with 12 points in a Minnesota River Conference home loss.
Isaac Young led Jordan with 15 points.
The Titans (1-2) play Tuesday at Norwood Young America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.