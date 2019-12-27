The Free Press
ST. CLOUD — The Mankato East boys basketball team opened the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud with a 67-41 win over Mound Westonka Friday.
BJ Omot had 16 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Cougars, and Jax Madson had 11 points and three steals. Pal Kueth, Joich Gong and Jordan Merseth each scored 10 points.
East plays Park Center at 2:45 p.m. today in St. Cloud.
Mankato West 63, Worthington 55: Martez Redeaux finished with 26 points for the Scarlets in their victory at the Worthington holiday tournament.
Buom Jock scored 15 points for West, and Mason Ellwein had 11 points.
The Scarlets (3-4) play Byron in the championship today.
Jackson County Central 95, United South Central 62: AJ Kloos had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Rebels in a loss at the Blue Earth holiday tournament.
Ethan Dallman had 19 points, while Colten Quade scored 13 for USC.
Nicollet 76, Buffalo Lake Hector Stewart 51: Riley Hulke had 25 points, 11 assists, six steals and five rebounds, as the Raiders won their opener at the Nicollet holiday tournament.
Shane Stevensen also had a big night for the Raiders with 17 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. Jon Mans added nine points, five rebounds and five assists.
Waseca 79, Beaver Dam 57: The Bluejays opened the Winona holiday tournament with a win, getting 23 points from Kyreese Willingham.
Ryan Dufault finished with 18 points. Matt Seberson and Andrew Morgan each scored 12. Morgan added nine rebounds.
The Jays play host Winona today.
St. Peter 93, Hawley 55: Wyatt Olson scored 24 points in the Saints’ opener at the Carnal Classic in Fargo, N.D.
Bennett Olson and Josh Johnson each scored 13 points. Kaden Oeltjenbruns finished with 11 points, while Mason Doherty scored six.
The Saints play Sunrise Mountain (Ariz.) today in Fargo.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 62, Tri-City United 42: Kobe Weimert had 28 points and six assists for the Bulldogs in their opener at the Tri-City United holiday tournament.
Cole Gunderson scored 13 points for JWP, while Dylan Rinehart had nine points.
JWP (3-2) plays Le Sueur-Henderson today in Montgomery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.