The Free Press
MANKATO — Ben Ellingworth reached 1,000 points in his career for the Mankato Loyola boys basketball team in a 93-67 home loss to Springfield Friday.
Lawson Godfrey had 15 points for Loyola. Ellingworth scored 13.
The Crusaders (2-5) play in Bethany Lutheran College’s holiday tournament, starting Friday.
Mankato East 68, Rochester Century 59: The Cougars allowed only five field goals in the second half in their Big Nine home win.
Jax Madson finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds, and BJ Omot had 14 points and five rebounds. Joich Gong added 11 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Pal Kueth scored 11.
East (6-1, 6-0) plays in the Granite City Classic in St. Could on Dec. 27.
Mankato West 64, Winona 55: Buom Jock led the Scarlets with 17 points in a Big Nine road win.
Mehki Collins added 15 points, while Mason Ellwein scored 13.
West (2-4) plays in the Worthington Holiday Tournament Dec. 27.
Waseca 81, St. Peter 65: Andrew Morgan finished with 22 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Jays in a home Big South Conference victory.
Kyreese Willingham had 20 points and six rebounds for the Jays, while Ryan Dufault finished with 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Matt Seberson added 14 points.
For the Saints, Wyatt Olson finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds, and Josh Johnson scored 15 points.
Maple River 43, Bethlehem Academy 24: Ben Trio led Maple River with 10 points and six rebounds in the Eagles’ Gopher Conference home victory.
Lucas Doering had six points and six rebounds, while Ethan Fischer added eight rebounds.
Maple River (4-3, 2-1) plays in Bethany tournament, starting Friday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 76, Medford 46: Grant McBroom scored 25 points for the Bucs in a Gopher Conference road victory.
Domanik Paulson and Nick LeMeiux each scored 11 points.
The Bucs have a tournament at St. Cloud Tech, starting Dec. 28.
Le Sueur-Henderson 63, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 61: Zach Berndt hit a pair of free throws with 10 seconds remaining to secure the home victory for the Giants.
Dominic Drent had 32 points for the Giants, and Berndt added 7.
LSH (3-4) plays at the Triple-City United holiday tournament Dec. 27.
Blue Earth Area 80, New Ulm 50: Cameron Anderson finished with 23 points and four steals in the Bucs’ Big South road win.
Braden Gudahl added 16 points for BEA. Austin Thiefoldt finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
For New Ulm, Reece Melby finished with 14 points.
The Bucs (2-3) play in the Bethany holiday tournament Dec. 27.
United South Central 57, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 56: A.J. Kloos scored 20 points to lead the Rebels to the Gopher Conference win at New Richland.
Adam Stenzel had 16 points for the winners. Riley Staloch had 15 points and 11 rebounds.
The Panthers were led by Lonnie Wilson with 17 points and Tory Christenson with 13.
NRHEG (0-7) plays in the Bethany tournament, starting Friday against Fairmont.
Fairmont 74, St. James Area 58: Carter Bell scored 20 points to lead the Cardinals to the Big South Conference win.
Zach Jorgensen had 15 points, and Wyatt Frank had 14.
The Saints were led by Hayden Jones with 23 points and Logan Carlson with 19 points.
St. James (3-4) plays Dec. 28 against Lakeview at Marshall.
St. Clair 78, Sleepy Eye 47: Tom Loeffler had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead the Cyclones to the road win.
Connor Andree had 14 points for the winners. Mason Ward had 13 points.
The Indians were led by Kegan Heiderscheidet with 17 points.
St. Clair (3-3) plays in the Bethany tournament, starting Friday against Maple River.
