WASECA — Andrew Morgan scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Waseca defeated Blue Earth Area 86-52 a Big South Conference boys basketball game Friday.
Kyreese Willingham added 20 points, six assists and four steals, and Ryan Dufault had 18 points, five rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Zach Hoehn scored 11 points.
Cameron Anderson led BEA with 24 points.
Waseca (11-3) hosts Fairmont on Thursday.
St. Peter 74, Fairmont 62: Ethan Grant and Wyatt Olson each scored 16 points as the Saints claimed a Big South victory at Fairmont.
Kaden Oeltjenbruns added 14 points for St. Peter, and Josh Johnson and Bennett Olson each scored 10.
For Fairmont, Wyatt Frank had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jack Hested scored 16 points, one more than Zach Jorgensen, and Carter Bell scored 12.
Fairmont (5-4) plays Worthington on Tuesday.
New Ulm 76, St. James 65: Isaiah Miller led the Eagles with 17 points in a road Big South win.
Cole Rhode added 16 for the Eagles.
For St. James, Derrick Halverson scored 20.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 64, Blooming Prairie 60: Grant McBroom led WEM with 29 points in a Gopher Conference road win.
Zach Sticken and Cole Kokoschke each scored 12 points for the Bucs.
The Bucs (11-1) host United South Central on Tuesday.
Maple River 64, Medford 39: Ethan Fischer led the Eagles with 11 points and six rebounds
Mason Schirmer added eight points, nine assists and four steals.
Maple River will host Redwood Valley today.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 67, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 66: Porter Peterson and Lonnie Wilson each scored 15 points in the Gopher Conference win.
Kordell Schlaak added 12 points, and Blake Ihrke scored 11.
Justin Simones led BA with 16 points.
NRHEG (3-9) plays Monday against Le Sueur-Henderson.
Hayfield 66, United South Central 53: Riley Staloch finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Rebels in their Gopher Conference loss.
A.J. Kloos added 11 points for USC.
Springfield 94, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 85: Dunwa Omot finished with 31 points for the Chargers, as they lost the Tomahawk Conference game on the road.
Mason Cox scored 23 points, while Jace Marotz added 21 points for MVL.
The Chargers shot 42%, compared to 57% for Springfield. MVL won the battle on the glass 35-27.
Belle Plaine 86, Sibley East 67: Cade Morrison scored 26 points, and Mychal Fisel added 23 points as the Tigers won the Minnesota River Conference game.
Josh Gregory added 14 points for Belle Plaine.
Caleb Dose led Sibley East with 18 points. Lucas Dose scored 16 points, and JaBez Bates had 11 points.
Le Sueur-Henderson 68, Tri-City United 44: Dominic Drent scored 22 in the Giants’ Minnesota River Conference win over the Titans.
Nolan Maczkowicz added 10 for LSH.
For TCU, Collin Barnett had 15 points, and Mason Vosejpka finished with 10 points.
The Titans (0-11) play Monday at Medford.
Cedar Mountain 70, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 53: Kobe Weimert finished with 19 points in the Bulldogs’ road nonconference loss.
Ben Schrom added nine points for JWP.
The Bulldogs (5-5) host Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain-Truman on Tuesday.
