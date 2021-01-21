The Free Press
ROCHESTER — B.J. Omot led the Mankato East boys basketball team with 25 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in 71-57 Big Nine Conference victory over Rochester Mayo on Thursday.
Sean Clement finished with 20 points for East, while Jalen Hayes had 15 points, four rebounds and three steals. Puolrah Gong added five points and six rebounds.
The Cougars (3-0) play Tuesday at Faribault.
Mankato West 63, Owatonna 58: Mekhi Collins led the Scarlets with 23 points in a road Big Nine road victory.
Louis Magers added 13 points for West.
The Scarlets (2-0) play Saturday at Austin.
Mankato Loyola 80, Nicollet 64: Simon Morgan led the Crusaders with 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a Valley Conference win at Nicollet.
Logan Carlson finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for Loyola, while Lawson Godfrey also scored 18.
For the Raiders, Shane Stevenson led the way with 22 points.
The Crusaders (2-1) play Tuesday at Martin County West.
Belle Plaine: 68, Le Sueur-Henderson 44: Karim Tolbert finished with 21 points for the Tigers in a Minnesota River Conference home victory.
Jack Kruger scored 19 for Belle Plaine.
The Tigers (1-2) play Monday at New Ulm.
Cleveland 76, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 60: Ben Holden had 27 points and 17 rebounds for the Clippers in a Valley Conference home win.
Isaac Mueller added 17 points for the Clippers, while Alex McCabe scored 13.
For the Knights, Drew Dahl finished with 23 points, while Miles Flack had 11 points.
The Knights (0-2) play Friday at Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart.
Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 67, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 40: Adam Heckman scored 22 points, and Matt Heckman finished with 15 points as the Jaguars won the Valley game at Truman.
Landon Dimler scored 13 points for JWP, and Memphis James scored 11.
JWP (2-1) plays Tuesday at home against Nicollet.
Mayer Lutheran 82, Madelia 72, OT: Ja’Sean Glover scored 28 points for Madelia in the nonconference win.
Ethan Arndt added 25 points, making five 3-pointers. Blake Altenburg made three 3-pointers to score 13 points.
Madelia (1-2) plays at Cleveland on Tuesday.
