MANKATO — Joich Gong had 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists as Mankato East defeated Rochester John Marshall 72-43 in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Thursday.
Jax Madson had 18 points, three assists and five steals, and Dom Bangu scored 17 points. Jordan Merseth had nine points and seven rebounds.
East (2-0) plays in the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic on Saturday, taking on DeLaSalle at Hopkins.
Rochester Mayo 90, Mankato West 69: Mekhi Collins scored 14 points as the Scarlets opened the season with a Big Nine loss at home.
Martez Redeaux and Mason Ellwein each scored 13 points, while Louis Magers added 11 and Buom Jock scored 10.
Gabe Madsen led Mayo with 26 points, while Mason Madsen and Michael Sharp each scored 15 points.
West plays at Marshall on Saturday.
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 65, Mankato Loyola 58: Trey Peterson-Juhl had 27 points and 13 rebounds as the Cougars won the nonconference game at Fitzgerald gym.
Chris Dow added 26 points for CMC.
Matthew Kujawa scored 24 points to lead the Crusaders.
Loyola (0-2) plays Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Monday at Fitzgerald gym.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 70, Le Sueur-Henderson 34: Grant McBroom scored 20 points as the Buccaneers won the nonconference game over the visiting Giants.
Cole Kokoschke had 15 points for WEM, and Domanick Paulson had nine points.
WEM (2-0) plays Friday at St. Clair.
St. Peter 83, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 58: Wyatt Olson scored 30 points to go with 14 rebounds as the Saints won the nonconference home game.
Bennett Olson added 16 points, and Ethan Grant had 13 points and eight assists.
For NRHEG, Lonnie Wilson scored 17 points, and Daxter Lee added 12 points.
St. Peter (2-0) hosts Le Sueur-Henderson on Saturday.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 67, Nicollet 63: Riley Hulke became the career scoring leader at Nicollet in the nonconference loss.
Hulke had 25 points to push his career total to 1,672, passing Emily Skrien.
Hulke also had five rebounds, seven assists and 10 steals, and Shane Stevensen added 21 points.
United South Central 63, Sleepy Eye 48: Riley Staloch had 17 points and 16 rebounds as the Rebels won the nonconference game.
A.J. Kloos scored 21 points, and Adam Stenzel had 17 points for the Rebels.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 58, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49: Kobe Weimert scored 19 points in the Bulldigs’ nonconference loss at Janesville.
Cole Gunderson and Ben Schrom each scored 12 points for the Bulldogs.
