MANKATO — Jax Madson scored 23 points, and the Mankato East boys basketball team won its season-opener 92-44 over Faribault Tuesday.
Madson was 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with five rebounds and four assists.
Brandon Schendel had 14 points and six rebounds, while Joich Gong finished with 13 points and five rebounds. B.J. Omot added 11 points.
East (1-0) will host Rochester John Marshall on Thursday.
Waseca 88, Stewartville 68: Kyreese Willingham scored 27 points and had 13 rebounds and three assists to lead the Bluejays to the nonconference win at Waseca.
Ryan Dufault had 29 points and four assists for Waseca, and Matt Seberson finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
For Stewartville, Will Tschetter scored 43 points.
Waseca (1-1) plays Champlin Park on Saturday at Hopkins.
Nicollet 72, St. James 56: Shane Stevensen scored 26 points and had six as the Raiders won the nonconference road game.
Riley Hulke had 25 points, six assists and five steals for the winners. Ben Radke finished with five points and 10 rebounds.
Hayden James led the Saints with 22 points. Derrick Halvorson scored 12 points.
St. James plays Friday at Maple River.
Maple River 61, Sibley East 52: Ben Trio had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the Eagles to the season-opening win at Mapleton.
Mason Schirmer finished with 10 points and six assists, and Lucas Doering had nine points and 11 rebounds.
For the Wolverines (0-1), Lucas Dose, Caleb Dose and Aaron Flieth each had 11 points.
Maple River (1-0) will host its Hardwood Classic on Friday and Saturday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 78, Wabasso 46: Kyreis Harrison had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Chargers won the Tomahawk Conference game at home.
Jace Marotz had 13 points and eight rebounds for MVL. Mason Cox had 10 points. Dunwa Omot had nine points, four assists and six steals.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 57, Tri-City United 29: Johnnie Ambrose scored 15 points and Damian Hopp had 12 as the Thunderbirds won on the road.
Matthew Rabenberg led the Titans with 11 points.
TCU (0-1) hosts Cleveland on Friday.
St. Clair 72, Medford 48: Conner Andree scored 18 points to lead the Cyclones to the season-opening road win.
Devin Embacher finished with 17 points and six rebounds, and Mason Ward had nine points and 14 rebounds.
St. Clair (1-0) hosts Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Friday.
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 65, Madelia 61: Ja'Sean Glover finished with 27 points and nine rebounds in the Blackhawks' season-opening road loss.
Madelia was up four with three minutes to play but couldn't hold on.
Kurt Lugo added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Blackhawks.
Madelia (0-1) will host Glenville-Emmons on Friday,
Redwood Valley 81, New Ulm 66: Reece Melby scored 20 points for the Eagles in their season-opener at home.
Charlie Osborne and Cole Backer each scored 10 points for the Eagles.
New Ulm hosts Marshall on Friday.
Willmar Community Christian 63, Immanuel Lutheran 51: Austin Hanel scored 26 points for the Trojans in the season-opening loss.
Peter Olmanson added 12 points for Immanuel.
The Trojans (0-1) will play in a weekend tournament at West Salem, Wisconsin.
Fairmont 56, Belle Plaine 53: Wyatt Frank scored 20 points for the Cardinals in the nonconference road win.
The Tigers were led by Karim Tolbert with 13 points.
Belle Plaine (0-1) plays Friday and Saturday at the Maple River tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.