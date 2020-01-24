ROCHESTER — The Mankato East boys basketball team beat Rochester John Marshall 68-39 in a Big Nine Conference game Friday.
Jax Madson finished with 19 points and three assists, while B.J. Omot scored 11 points and added five steals. Jordan Merseth and Pal Kueth also scored 11 points.
East (14-1, 12-0 in Big Nine) will host Owatonna on Tuesday.
Waseca 85, St. James Area 44: Andrew Morgan scored 28 points as the Bluejays won the Big South Conference game at St. James.
Zach Hoehn added 21 points, and Ryan Dufault scored 18. Kyreese Willingham scored 15 points.
Logan Carlson and Derrick Halvorson each scored 17 points for the Saints.
Rochester Mayo 67, Mankato West 54: Mehki Collins finished with 18 points for the Scarlets in a Big Nine road loss.
Martez Redeau had 16 points, and Buom Jock scored 11.
West (6-9) plays Tuesday at Rochester Century.
St. Peter 56, Blue Earth Area 55: Ethan Volk hit a pair of free throws with 2.7 seconds remaining to give the Saints the Big South victory.
Josh Johnson of St. Peter had 18 points, and Ethan Grant finished with 14 points.
The Bucs were led by Austin Thiefoldt, who scored 15.
St. Peter plays Tuesday at Jordan.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 84, St. Clair 65: Dunwa Omot finished with 21 points for the Chargers in a nonconference win in St. Clair.
Jace Marotz and Kyreis Harrison each added 16 for MVL. Harrison added 15 rebounds.
The Cyclones were led by Connor Andree and Devin Embacher, who each scored 12 points.
St. Clair (10-6) plays Monday at Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop.
Belle Plaine 62, Southwest Christian 51: Josh Gregory finished with 19 points for the Tigers in a home Minnesota River Conference victory.
The Tigers (10-6) host Norwood Young America Thursday.
Nicollet 81, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 39: Riley Hulke had 17 points and 16 assists as the Raiders won the Valley Conference home game.
Shane Stevensen added 24 points and nine rebounds, and Colton Thomsen and Collin Bode each scored 10 points. Drew Grommersch scored nine points.
United South Central 66, Medford 54: Adam Stenzel scored 23 points as the Rebels won the Gopher Conference game at Wells.
Riley Staloch added 18 points and 14 rebounds, and A.J. Kloos had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Fairmont 50, New Ulm 49: Carter Bell hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining for the Cardinals in a Big South Conference road victory.
Wyatt Frank scored 20 points for Fairmont.
Isaiah Miller and Reece Melby each scored 18 points for New Ulm.
Jordan 94, Sibley East 44: Reagan Koch scored 18 points, and Symon Kaiser added 17 points as Jordan won the Minnesota River Conference game at Arlington.
Lucas Dose scored 14 points, and Caleb Dose 11 for Sibley East.
