FARIBAULT — A late 19-0 run carried Waseca to an 80-64 victory over Faribault in a nonconference boys basketball game Tuesday.
Waseca led 38-32 at halftime and was tied at 54 with 7 minutes to play before the Bluejays went on the run.
Andrew Morgan had 38 points and 18 rebounds for Waseca. Kyreese Willingham scored 26 points, and Ryan Dufault had 16 points and nine assists.
Waseca (11-3) plays at St. James Area on Friday.
St. James Area 66, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 53: Logan Carlson scored 17 points in the Saints’ nonconference victory.
Hayden Jones scored 14 points. Daevon Anderson added 12 points, and Steven Balbuena had 11.
Lonnie Wilson led NRHEG with 15 points, and Blake Ihrke had 13 points.
St. James Area hosts Waseca on Friday. NRHEG (3-12) plays Medford on Thursday at home.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 76, Sleepy Eye 36: Dunwa Omot had 17 points and six steals to lead the Chargers to the Tomahawk Conference road win.
Kyreis Harrison had 16 points and three steals. Jace Morotz had 12 points and six rebounds. Mason Cox finished with 11 points.
Matt Sellner led the Indians with 12 points.
Blooming Prairie 63, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 58: Gabe Hagen scored 22 points to lead the Blossoms to the nonconference win over the visiting Bulldogs.
JWP was led by Kobe Wiemert with 16 points and five steals.
Ben Schrom had 13 points, Cole Gunderson had 12 points and Landon Dimler had 10 points.
JWP (6-8) hosts Martin County West on Thursday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morriston 76, Blue Earth Area 53: Grant McBroom scored 34 points to lead WEM to the nonconference victory at home.
Domanik Paulson had 13 points for the winners. Cole Kokoschke scored 11 points.
BEA was led by Zach Herrmann with 15 points.
WEM (14-1) hosts Maple River on Thursday.
Belle Plaine 72, Le Sueur-Henderson 51: Josh Gregory scored 21 points as the Tigers won the Minnesota River Conference road game.
Dylan Kahle added 15 points for the winners, and Cade Morrison scored 14 points. Mychael Fisel had 12 points.
LSH (6-9) plays Friday at Norwood Young America.
Norwood Young America 70, Tri-City United 37: Matthew Rabenberg scored 11 points for the Titans in a Minnesota River game at Montgomery.
TCU (1-14) plays at Mayer Lutheran on Friday.
Sibley East 70, Mayer Lutheran 57: Caleb Dose scored 18 points as the Wolverines won a Minnesota River game at Arlington.
Aaron Flieth and Lucas Dose each added 15 points for Sibley East.
Madelia 65, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 60: Ja’Sean Glover scored 19 points as Madelia won a Valley Conference game at Lake Crystal.
Glover was 12 of 14 from the free throw line and had nine rebounds and seven assists. Colin Wihlm scored 13 points off the bench in the first half, hitting three 3-pointers. Kurt Lugo scored 10 points.
Landon Lantz led the Knights with 18 points.
Madelia (5-8, 3-3) hosts Cleveland on Thursday. LCWM (2-11, 1-5) hosts Mankato Loyola on Thursday.
