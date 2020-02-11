MANKATO — Jax Madson had 24 points, five rebounds and four assists as Mankato East defeated Albert Lea 78-48 in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Tuesday at the East gym.
Joich Gong scored 14 points, and Jordan Merseth had eight points and seven rebounds.
East (19-1, 17-0 in Big Nine) plays Friday at Winona.
Rochester John Marshall 53, Mankato West 49: Jacob Daing scored 20 points in the Rockets' Big Nine Conference win over the visiting Scarlets.
West was led by Mason Ellwein with 20 points and Mehki Collins with 13.
The Scarlets (6-15, 4-13) host Northfield on Friday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 53, Blooming Prairie 52: Grant McBroom hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Buccaneers defeated the visiting Blossoms in a Gopher Conference game.
Blooming Prairie broke a 50-50 tie with 3.7 seconds left in the game.
McBroom finished with 21 points. Domanik Paulson scored 15 points, and Zach Sticken finished with 12.
WEM (21-1, 12-0) plays Friday at United South Central.
Hayfield 56, United South Central 55: A.J. Kloos had 23 points and 15 rebounds in the Rebels' Gopher loss at Hayfield.
Adam Stenzel added 13 points, and Riley Staloch scored eight points.
Waseca 79, Lake City 66: Kyreese Willingham had 24 points and six rebounds in the Bluejays' nonconference loss at Lake City.
Andrew Morgan added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Ryan Dufault had 16 points and 10 assists. Matt Seberson scored 12 points.
Nate Heise led Lake City with 39 points.
Waseca (18-5) plays at Blue Earth Area on Friday.
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 79, Nicollet 75: Riley Hulke collected 29 points and eight assists, but the Raiders lost the nonconference game.
Shane Stevensen had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Ben Radke had 10 points and six rebounds.
Fairmont 58, Pipestone Area 52, OT: Wyatt Frank had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals in a Big South Conference game.
Jack Hetsed scored 16 points, and Zach Jorgensen grabbed 10 rebounds.
Fairmont (13-6) plays at St. Peter on Friday.
St. James Area 88, Windom Area 66: Hayden Jones scored 32 points to help the Saints win a Big South game at home.
Logan Carlson scored 25 points, making six 3-pointers in the first half.
St. James Area plays at New Ulm on Friday.
Hutchinson 85, New Ulm 64: Russell Corrigan scored 21 points as the Tigers won the nonconference game at New Ulm.
The Eagles were led by Charlie Osborne and Reece Melby, each with 17 points.
New Ulm (5-15) hosts St. James Area on Friday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 69, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 59: Porter Peterson scored 19 points for the Panthers in a Gopher Conference victory.
Lonnie Wilson added 13 points for NRHEG.
NRHEG (4-19) plays Maple River on Friday at Mapleton.
Springfield 79, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 74: Springfield jumped ahead 46-28 at halftime and held on to win the Tomahawk Conference game at MVL.
Dunwa Omot and Jace Marotz each scored 23 points for MVL. Omot also had six rebounds, five assists, six steals and three blocked shots. Kyreis Harrison had 14 points and seven rebounds.
