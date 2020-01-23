The Associated PressThe Free Press
LAKE CRYSTAL — Matthew Helget scored 19 points to lead the Mankato Loyola boys basketball team to an 81-56 Valley Conference victory over Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Thursday.
Ben Ellingworth had 16 points and five assists for the Crusaders, and Matthew Kujawa finished with 10 points.
The Knights were led by Landon Lantz with 20 points.
Loyola (7-10, 2-5 in Valley) hosts Martin Count West on Tuesday at Fitzgerald gym.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59, Maple River 48: Domanik Paulson scored 20 points to lead the Bucs to the Gopher Conference win at home.
Grant McBroom scored 16 points for WEM. Cole Kokoschke had 14 points.
The Eagles were led by Mason Schirmer with 15 points.
WEM (15-1) plays Tuesday at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Madelia 60, Cleveland 58: The Blackhawks’ Ja’Sean Glover hit the game-winning basket with 21 seconds remaining in the Valley Conference game at Madelia.
Glover finished with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists. Kurt Lugo had 22 points and five rebounds.
For Cleveland, Eric Rohlfing scored 26 points.
The Blackhawks (6-8) play Tuesday at St. Clair.
Medford 57, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 51: The Panthers were unable to hang on to a 33-21 halftime lead and lost the Gopher Conference game at home.
Lonnie Wilson scored 18 for NRHEG, and Daxter Lee added 14 points.
The Panthers (3-13) host hayfield Saturday.
Nicollet 80, St. Clair 78: Shane Stevensen led the Raiders with 26 points and eight rebounds in Valley Conference home victory.
Riley Hulke had a double-double with 19 points and 10 assists. Colton Thomsen finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Jon Mans added 12 points.
Martin County West 67, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 58: Wyatt Geistfeld scored 20 points to lead the Mavericks to the Valley Conference win at Janesville.
The Bulldogs were led by Kobe Weimert with 24 points. Cole Gunderson added 10 points.
JWP (6-9) plays Friday at Nicollet.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 83, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 64: Jace Morotz scored 25 points, grabbed six rebounds and had six steals as the Chargers won on the road.
Kyreis Harrison scored 21 points and had five steals. Mason Cox scored 13 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Dunwa Omot scored 10 points.
South Metro 49, Immanuel Lutheran 39: Austin Hanel scored 14 points and pulled down six rebounds for the Trojans, who lost at home.
Peter Olmanson had 13 points and Ben Stelter had eight points and eight rebounds for the Trojans.
Immanuel hosts Shattuck-St.Mary’s on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.