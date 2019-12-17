The Free Press
MAPLETON — Grant McBroom scored 40 points to lead the Waterville-Elyisian-Morristown boys basketball team to an 83-60 Gopher Conference victory over Maple River on Tuesday.
Dominic Paulson scored 15 points for the Bucs, who led 36-25 at halftime. Zach Sticken scored 10 points.
For the Eagles, Lucas Doering led the way with 14 points. Will Sellers had 11 points, and Ethan Fischer scored eight points.
WEM (6-0, 3-0 in Gopher) plays Friday at Medford. Maple River (3-3, 1-1) hosts Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Friday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 80, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 67: Dunwa Omot scored 26 points and had five assists and four steals to lead the Chargers to the Tomahawk Conference victory at New Ulm.
Mason Cox had 16 points and six rebounds for the winners. Jacob Norris scored 10 points.
Carson Donmeier had 18 points and seven rebounds for St. Mary’s, and Trent Steffensmeier had 16 points.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 68, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 50: Kobe Weimert scored 29 points to lead the Bulldogs to the nonconference road victory.
Ben Schrom added 14 points for the winners.
The Panthers were led by Tory Christenson with 15 points, Kordell Schlaak with 13 points and Ashton Johnson with 12.
NRHEG (0-6) plays Friday against United South Central.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 68, Sibley East 47: Landon Lantz scored 22 points to lead the Knights to the nonconference victory at Arlington.
Zack Wells added 16 points for the winners.
Sibley East was led by Caleb Dose with 14 points. Aaron Flieth had 13 points, while JaBaz Bates 12 points.
LCWM (1-2) plays Thursday at Cleveland.
Glencoe-Silver Lake 62, Tri-City United 22: Gabe Robinson and Jonathan Hurd each scored six points for the Titans in their home loss.
Mitchel Jaskowiak finished with 19 points for GSL.
The Titans (0-5) play Thursday at Sibley East.
Mountain Lake Area 71, Madelia 51: Ja’Sean Glover finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Blackhawks in a noncoference road loss.
Kurt Lugo scored 11 points for Madelia.
The Blackhawks host Nicollet Thursday.
Delano 71, New Ulm 51: Reece Melby finished with 24 points in the Eagles nonconference home loss.
Cole Rhode had 14 points for the Eagles, and Charlie Osborne scored 10.
New Ulm (0-6) will host Blue Earth Area Friday.
