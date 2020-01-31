MAPLETON -- Ben Trio finished with 17 points as Maple River defeated United South Central 80-60 in a Gopher Conference boys basketball game Friday.
Will Sellers had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles, while Mason Schirmer made 10 points and seven assists. Lucas Doering added 11 points.
A.J. Kloos led USC with 16 points.
Maple River (8-11, 5-4 in Gopher) will host Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial in the 30th annual Jug Game on Tuesday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 88, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 44: Dunwa Omot led the Chargers with 24 points, six steals and four assists in a Tomahawk Conference road victory.
Mason Cox finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds for MVL, while Jace Marotz had 18 points and five assists. Kyreis Harrison added 11 points and seven assists.
MVL shot 55% from the floor, and won the battle on the boards 33-17.
Martin County West 72, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 44: Landon Lantz finished with 12 points for the Knights in a Valley Conference road loss.
Jamis Ulman added nine points for LCWM.
The Knights play Tuesday in Maple River.
Nicollet 86, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 51: Riley Hulke had 33 points, eight assists and eight steals as Nicollet won the Valley game.
Colton Thomsen added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Ben Radke had eight points and 10 rebounds. Shane Stevensen and Jon Mans each scored nine.
Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 44, Madelia 41: Ja'Sean Glover carried the Blackhawks with 33 points, 11 rebounds and six steals in a Valley Conference loss in Madelia.
The Blackhawks (6-10) host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday.
Blooming Prairie 70, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 34: Blooming Prairie started the game with an 11-0 run and led 40-15 to win the Gopher Conference game.
Tory Christenson led the Panthers with seven points, and Lonnie Wilson scored six.
NRHEG (3-16) plays Monday against Fairmont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.