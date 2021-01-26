WASECA -- Andrew Morgan had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Waseca past Marshall 75-66 in a Big South Conference boys basketball game Tuesday.
The game was tied at 37 at halftime.
Matt Seberson scored 18 points for the Bluejays, and Zach Hoehn scored 14. Ryan Dufault had 12 points and nine assists, and Kyreese Willingham scored 11.
Josh Baker led Marshall with 19 points.
Waseca (4-0) hosts New Ulm on Friday.
Mankato East 74, Faribault 52: B.J. Omot finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars in a Big Nine Conference road win.
Puolrah Gong had 16 points and eight rebounds, while Sean Clement scored 15.
The Cougars (4-0) host Red Wing on Friday.
Mankato Loyola 54, Martin County West 51: Kolton Kunz scored 15 points for the Crusaders in a Valley Conference win at Trimont.
Simon Morgan had 13 points and nine rebounds, while Lawson Godfrey added 11 points and six rebounds.
The Crusaders (3-1) host Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Saturday.
Maple River 79, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 50: Mason Schirmer scored 16 points to help Maple River win the Gopher Conference game.
Lucas Doering added 13 points, and Zach Herrmann had 12 points and six rebounds.
Maple River (4-0, 4-0 in Gopher) plays at home Friday against Blooming Prairie.
United South Central 55, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 43: Riley Staloch scored 16 points to help the Rebels win the Gopher game at Wells.
Colten Quade added 13 points and eight rebounds.
Cleveland 91, Madelia 62: Ben Holden had 25 points and 20 rebounds to lead Cleveland to the Valley Conference victory at home.
Isaac Mueller had 22 points and eight assists, and Eric Rohlfing scored 17.
Ja'Sean Glover led Madelia with 31 points, and Eric Anderson scored 14 points.
Cleveland (3-0) plays Friday at home against Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain.
Nicollet 77, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 63: Shane Stevenson scored 30 points for the Raiders in a Valley Conference road win
Colton Thompson scored 22 for the Raiders.
Landon Dimler led the Bulldogs with 29 points.
JWP (2-2) will host Martin County West on Friday.
St. Clair 74, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 47: Mason Ward led the Cyclones with 18 points in a Valley Conference home victory.
Devin Embacher added 17 points for St. Clair.
Zack Wells led the Knights with 14 points.
The Knights (1-3) play at Mankato Loyola on Saturday.
