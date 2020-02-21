The Free Press
WASECA — Andrew Morgan hit the gaming-winning free throw with 1.4 seconds remaining for the Waseca boys basketball team, as it won the Big South Conference title game 57-55 over Marshall on Friday.
Morgan finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Kyreese Willingham also scored 16 points, and Ryan Dufault added 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Waseca (21-5) will host Minneapolis North today.
Mankato Loyola 64, Sleepy Eye 63: Matthew Kujawa hit the game-winning basket with 2.8 seconds remaining, as the Crusaders won the nonconference game at Sleepy Eye.
Ben Ellingworth led Loyola with 19 points, and Matthew Helget had 15 points.
Loyola (14-11) begins Section 2A, South Subsection play Thursday.
Nicollet 99, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 82: Riley Hulke finished with 39 points and 11 assists for the Raiders in a nonconference home win.
Shane Stevensen finished with 21 points and seven rebounds for the Raiders, and Colton Thomsen had 16 points and nine rebounds.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 100, Bethlehem Academy 31: Grant McBroom led the Bucs with 32 points in a Gopher Conference home victory.
Domanik Paulson and Zach Sticken each scored 15 for WEM.
The Bucs (24-2) begin Section 2A, North Subsection play on Feb. 29.
Springfield 74, St. Clair 37: Connor Andree had 13 points and six rebounds for the Cyclones in a home nonconference loss.
Decker Scheffler finished with 31 points and 14 rebounds for Springfield.
St. Clair opens Section 2A, South Subsection play Thursday.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 86, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 68: Landon Lantz scored 21 for the Knights in a nonconference road loss.
Zack Wells added 10 points for LCWM.
The Knights (4-21) will host Tri-City United on Thursday.
Hayfield 68, Maple River 53: Ethan Slaathaug scored 22 points to lead Hayfield to the Gopher Conference win at Mapleton.
Will Sellers led Maple River (12-14) with 12 points, and Ben Trio scored 11.
Blooming Prairie 60, United South Central 52: Riley Staloch had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Rebels in the Gopher Conference loss.
A.J. Kloos added 12 points and 10 rebounds for USC. Ethan Dallman scored 13 points, and Colten Quade had 10 points.
Belle Plaine 77, Le Sueur-Henderson 60: Nolan Maczkowicz finished with 19 points for the Giants in a Minnesota River Conference loss.
Josh Gregory led the Tigers with 21 points.
Madelia 70, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 63: Ja’Sean Glover finished with 34 points and 10 rebounds for the Blackhawks in a nonconference win at Hector.
Kadin Benzel added 13 points and six steals for the Blackhawks, while Ethan Arndt had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Madelia (11-14) will host Sleepy Eye Monday.
