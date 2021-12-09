The Mankato West boys basketball team played in the state tournament last season. Mankato East and Mankato Loyola would like to this season.
The four-month trek to the state competition has already begun.
Mankato West
Coming off one of the most successful seasons in school history — Big Nine Conference and Section 2AAA champions — coach Jeremy Drexler looks for similar results despite losing standouts Mason Ellwein and Buom Jock.
“Obviously, last season was pretty special,” Drexler said. “It was our first conference title in 11 years and first state tournament appearance over the same time so we had a lot of things go right for us in a weird COVID year where we weren’t sure if we were even going to play. We stayed healthy and really gelled together behind the leadership of Mason and Mekhi (Collins).
“Those things don’t happen naturally or easily. I told the kids that they are going to have to work extra hard to get those same results this year. We’re probably deeper this year, but probably not on the top end. We’ve had a few scrimmages without the football guys, and Louis Magers looked really good so I am excited for him and the year he’s capable of having. We also added three seniors who didn’t play last season that will definitely contribute.”
Collins, an all-state football player heading to North Dakota State, has tremendous all-around skills, and along with Magers and senior guard Brady Haugum, will set the tone on both ends of the court. Collins averaged 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists a year ago, while Magers chipped in 9.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. Haugum battled injury issues to total 4.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
“We’ll hopefully hang our hats on playing good defense,” Drexler said. “We had three 6-foot-5 kids in the lane last year, and that makes things a lot easier. Without Buom back this year, we’ll have to work on some things from the perimeter. We’ve got some good defenders so hopefully we’ll have guys step up and fill in. ... Hopefully we won’t miss a beat and we’ll continue to roll.”
Senior guard Aidan Corbett and senior forward Cornell Ayers should see plenty of action for the Scarlets, who finished 16-5, 10-1 in the Big Nine last year.
Other players expected to contribute include seniors Gibson Blackstad, Andrew Franke, Hayden Hartman and Jack Raverty, along with junior Trey Satre and sophomores Mason DuRose and Emmett Olson.
“We’re just getting everybody at practice so we’re looking to jell and keep up our communication defensively,” Drexler said. “We’ve got some lanky players, which helps on the defensive end. We’ve got some questions offensively, especially who are we going to get the ball to when we need a score. We have to figure out who that guy is going to be when we’re struggling to score.”
West opens its season Thursday at Northfield.
Mankato East
After having their season end with a playoff loss to Worthington amid COVID issues, the Cougars are looking to stay healthy and improve off last year’s 13-4 record.
Leading the way for coach Joe Madson’s club will be a pair of explosive seniors in 6-8 B.J. Omot and 6-7 Puolrah Gong.
Omot, a Division I prospect, averaged 20.9 points and 8.3 rebounds last season, while Gong tallied 14.7 points and 5.1 boards per contest.
“I thought we overachieved all year,” Madson said. “We had six of our top eight guys missing in that playoff game so it was a horrible way to end the year. Fortunately, some of those players were underclassmen so they’ve got another chance. We lost some good kids, but we have a lot of firepower back so we’re excited. We’ve got a lot of guys who can play around Puolrah and BJ.
“We expect good things from a lot of guys and one of them is a new addition in Meer Othow, a transfer from Worthington. He is real explosive and will add a ton to our squad, as will the guys who didn’t go out in Jack Pemble and Jacob Eggert. We also feel we have some underclassmen who can help us, too.”
Madson also said he has high expectations for senior guard Shane Clement (11.2 points per game) and junior guard/forward Jalen Hayes (5.7).
“There’s no question that experience will be a strength for us,” Madson said. “I think we’re going to be a strong rebounding team, and we’re going to be able to get out and score in transition. Our length is going to allow us to cause some problems by getting some deflections. We want to transition as often as possible. We’ve got guys who can shoot it, but we also got guys who can go inside. ... We have guys who can score from all three levels.
“We have to work on taking care of the basketball and being mentally tough. We have to avoid having bad halves and being consistent. We have some veteran kids who won’t let that happen.”
The Cougars opened the season Tuesday with a 62-43 loss at Austin. East plays its home opener Thursday against St. Peter.
Mankato Loyola
The Crusaders were 11-3 and the No. 2 seed in the subsection last season when they lost their first playoff game.
“It’s not something we talk about, but we all remember it,” Loyola coach Sam Carlson said. “It was a rough way to end a fun season, and the younger guys learned that your whole season can change in one game. We’ve been putting in the work so that it doesn’t happen again.”
Kolton Kunz is the lone returning senior, transitioning to point guard. He averaged 11 points and four assists last season.
“We need him to step up, and he’s really improved a lot,” Carlson said.
The junior class is strong, with wing Lawson Godfrey and post Simon Morgan starting their fourth seasons on the varsity. Godfrey averaged 17 points, six rebounds and five assists last season, while guarding the opponents’ best player, and Morgan averaged 13 points and 14 rebounds.
Junior guard Carter Zimmerman, junior wing Josh Kann and junior post Jake Sizer will get plenty of minutes.
“We have a lot of threats offensively,” Carlson said. “We want to get out in transition more this year, and we’ll play more pressure defense.
“We have high aspirations, but until we can get through the first round (of the playoffs), we’re not taking anything for granted.”
The Crusaders (2-0) play a nonconference game Thursday at New Ulm Cathedral.
Free Press sports editor Chad Courrier contributed to this report.
