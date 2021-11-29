The local prep boys hockey teams are back on the ice after strong seasons in 2020-21, and things are looking up as they return to some degree of normalcy.
Mankato East/Loyola and Mankato West are each looking to build on last year’s success.
Here’s a look at both teams.
Mankato East/Loyola
It’s hard to imagine a more brutal ending.
With a special group of seniors that had two state tournament appearances on its resume, the Cougars were poised to make a third trip to Xcel Energy Center in four seasons, and they had plans to do some damage in St. Paul this time.
That opportunity was ripped away when almost the entire varsity roster was deemed ineligible for the Section 1A quarterfinal against La Crescent-Hokah due to COVID-19 exposure in a game about a week earlier. A team of mostly junior varsity players fought admirably, but ended up losing 3-1.
The Cougars, who opened the season Friday at the Champlin Park tournament, won the first Big Nine Conference title in program history last season, and had to watch as Section 1A champion Dodge County made it all the way to the state championship.
“I don’t anticipate anything having to be any harder in my coaching career,” East/Loyola coach Adam Fries said. “Like everything, you have to move on. ... There were a lot of kids, myself included, who had a hard time throughout the summer just to get ourselves back mentally.”
It’s somewhat of a new-look team this winter, with the top five scorers from last season all graduating. However, a lot of depth players return and are ready to assume bigger roles.
Quintin Steindl (6-13—19) is the top returning scorer, and Aiden Prochaska (5-8—13) and Shae Gavin (5-8—13) will also be key cogs. Zach Lebens (8-10—18) will miss the season with a knee injury.
Other key varsity returners include Alex Morgan, Drew Bastian, Owen Quist, Daniel Bequette, Parker Anthony, Brayden Borgmeier, Carson Graves and Caelin Brueske.
“This will be the most deep team we’ve ever had,” Fries said. “There’s not one kid out there who’s not battling because they don’t know if they’re going to be in the lineup the next day.”
Despite those seniors leaving, the standard they created remains.
Fries feels his team can be very competitive in both the conference and section, and while they’ve moved on from last season’s disappointment, it can still serve as motivation.
“’We’re still playing for those boys that we lost’ ... they’ve said it multiple times,” Fries said.
Mankato West
It’ll be odd not seeing Curtis Doell behind the Scarlets’ bench for the first time in 20 seasons, but his successor knows the West program as well as anyone.
Nate Olsen, a 2011 West graduate, has taken over as head coach after spending the last eight seasons as an assistant for the Scarlets.
Olsen has loved coaching since he began working with players at youth camps when he played for West, and he’s excited to take on a new challenge.
“It’s been a blessing,” Olsen said. “I feel very fortunate to be the head coach now moving forward and feel very fortunate to have a great staff.”
The Scarlets (13-5-1) had great success last season, finishing tied for third in the Big Nine and falling to Dodge County 4-3 in the Section 1A championship game.
Some key players from last season’s team graduated but several return and are poised for big seasons.
It starts with forwards Gavin Brunmeier (17-13—30) and Gage Schmidt (15-8—23), who finished second and third on the team in points, respectively.
Zach Benson, Brady Hatkin, Sam O’Neil, Toby Essay and Owen Essay are also returning varsity players.
“I think we’ve got a really strong group, specifically upfront,” Olsen said. “Some really good experience and some veteran guys that will be able to take the next step in their games and move forward.”
West, along with East/Loyola and Minnesota River, will move to Section 3A this season, a change after spending many years in Section 1A.
East/Loyola and Minnesota River will likely be the only Section 3 teams that West plays in the regular season, but Olsen is confident a tough Big Nine schedule will have his group ready for playoffs.
“Everything we do is oriented toward trying to get to the ... end of February, go on a three-game run and compete and win a section championship,” Olsen said.
