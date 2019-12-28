The North Star College Cup was a mid-January tournament featuring four of Minnesota’s five Division I men’s hockey teams in a given year.
The tournament, born out of conference realignment, took place at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul and was designed to showcase the area’s teams, much like The Beanpot in Boston or the Great Lakes Invitational in Michigan.
While those other tournaments have lasted for decades and continue to be played, the North Star College Cup never quite caught on. It had a lifetime of just four years, starting in 2014 and running through 2017, before the plug was pulled.
The University of Minnesota has had a mid-season home tournament for several years, the Mariucci Classic. After putting that event on the shelf for two years, it’s back — as an all-Minnesota tournament for the first time.
“We’ve got a roster that’s got a lot of Minnesotans on it,” Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings said. “So do the other teams in the tournament. A lot of these guys have grown up playing with or playing against each other.”
Minnesota State will play St. Cloud State at 4 p.m. today, and Minnesota and Bemidji State will play at 7 p.m. The winners and losers will meet on Sunday.
“Especially coming back after break, all the boys are excited to play some games again,” Mavericks senior captain Marc Michaelis said. “And obviously, if you play Minnesota teams all weekend, it’s a rivalry and you don’t want to lose any of those games. So we’re pretty pumped to play these games.”
The Mavericks are ranked No. 2 in the country. They’re the only ranked team in the field, although Bemidji State is receiving votes in the latest U.S. College Hockey Online poll.
After sweeping Minnesota Duluth at Duluth on Nov. 29-30, could Minnesota State be seeking the title of Best Team in the State of Hockey?
“I wouldn’t put it that way,” Michaelis said. “But … these nonconference games are still so important to us. We can’t take any logs off this weekend, and can’t take any breaks. We’re really, really excited to get back to it.”
Michaelis is one of three players on the roster from Germany. The 12 Minnesotans on the roster might feel a bit differently.
“Every time we play another Minny team it’s kind of like that. You kind of want to be the best in Minnesota,” said Rochester native Riese Zmolek, whose dad, Doug, played for the Gophers and whose brother Will plays at Bemidji State.
Minnesota has 19 players who hail from hometowns in Minnesota. St. Cloud State has 15 and Bemidji State has nine.
“All three teams there are very good, so we’re going to have to play our best hockey to be able to win a couple games, hopefully,” Zmolek said.
All four head coaches are Minnesotans who also played at Minnesota schools.
Hastings is from Crookston and played at St. Cloud State. Minnesota’s Bob Motzko is from Austin and played at St. Cloud State. St. Cloud State’s Brett Larson is a Duluth native who played at Minnesota Duluth. And Bemidji State’s Tom Serratore is a Coleraine native who played at Bemidji State (after transferring from Minnesota State).
“It will be fun having everyone we know, from a staff standpoint,” Motzko said. “We’re all pretty close. So we look forward to that for sure.”
The tournament isn’t just about bragging rights, though.
Hastings said the experience of playing for a title is important. Minnesota State didn’t win a North Star College Cup in its three tries (the Mavericks rotated out of the field during the final year).
“You’re playing for a championship,” he said. “When you’re in the middle of a season and you get an opportunity to compete for that, that’s something you want to take very seriously.”
Same goes for maintaining a good nonconference record. Minnesota State is 5-0-1 outside the WCHA, a big reason why it’s ranked third in the Pairwise, which determines the national tournament field.
“For us we’re still trying to build our book of business for the end of the year,” Hastings said, “and hopefully be able to put enough pages in there on the positive side so that we can be considered for the NCAA tournament.”
