Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Rain likely. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.