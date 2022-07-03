Mark Breiter had no intention of working in an NHL equipment room at any point in his youth or during his time at Mankato East.
However, just after starting his freshman year of college at Minnesota State in 2017, he was approached about the possibility of working as an equipment manager for the women’s hockey team.
He’s always loved hockey and played growing up, so he took the job and ended up doing it throughout his college years.
“Equipment wasn’t on my radar,” said Breiter, who graduated from MSU this spring. “I wanted to do something in sports, but thought I would be a sportswriter … I got a communications degree from MSU.”
Five years later, Breiter has parlayed a student job into a gig in the NHL.
After getting a tryout with the St. Louis Blues during the playoffs this spring, the organization has hired Breiter to the equipment staff full-time.
He was in the tunnel for the Minnesota-St. Louis playoff games at St. Paul, helping with whatever was needed. He impressed, and ended up traveling with the team for its second-round series against Colorado.
“It didn’t really hit me until I went onto the bench for warmups that first game. My parents and my brother and girlfriend were there,” Breiter said. “Just looking around, I’ve been to a ton of games at (Xcel Energy Center). To be able to see it from a different point of view and feel like I had finally made it, it gave me chills.
“I had chills for that whole game basically.”
The road to the NHL wasn’t easy.
When Breiter first started at MSU, he had to learn basically everything from scratch, with MSU men’s hockey equipment manager, Scott Rideout, playing a big role in that development.
Balancing being a full-time student with all the equipment duties was always tough, but it became even harder when he took sole charge of the women’s team prior to the 2020-21 season.
There was never a complaint, and he always found the time.
“He had a lot of things to do, but he liked being around the team, he liked being around the equipment room,” MSU coach John Harrington said. “He was structured in his time.”
Breiter’s last semester, the spring of 2022, was the most difficult, as he took 17 credits. That meant the occasional midnight skate-sharpening session and not much free time.
“I don’t know how I made it work, but I graduated. It was crazy,” Breiter said. “Being here, basically working full-time … it was tough. It was a lot of trying to do homework in the morning before practice. Sometimes doing homework at practice while I’m out there watching.”
Added Harrington: “He’s going to be dedicated to what he does. … He’ll be a quick study when he has to learn anything new about the pro game.”
St. Louis was the perfect fit.
It started when David Backes tossed him a puck at an MSU game as a child, and the Blues became Breiter’s favorite team when the former MSU star started his pro career in St. Louis.
Breiter reached out to St. Louis head equipment manager Rich Matthews via email to introduce himself a few years ago, and the two have corresponded several times since. He’ll be one of four members on the equipment staff, so there will be plenty of support as he adjusts to the next level.
It can be a thankless job with a difficult travel schedule, but Breiter plans to keep climbing the equipment ladder.
“If I just continue to work hard like I have here and keep my head down … I think it’s possible,” Breiter said. “Guys move around. Just do it for a few years in St. Louis and if there’s an opening somewhere else, go there.
“Just kind of work my way up that way.”
