COON RAPIDS — Mankato East grad Aaron Brennan shot 85 and tied for 69th Tuesday at the Minnesota High School Senior Showcase, hosted by the Minnesota Golf Association at Bunker Hills Golf Course.
The Minnesota Golf Association sponsored the tournament for seniors after this spring’s golf season was cancelled by the pandemic. Bunker Hills hosts the Class AAA tournament each season.
Brennan shot a 2-over-par 38 on the opening nine holes but struggled on the second nine.
Nicolai Amende, who just graduated from Mankato West, placed 111th after shooting 148.
Other area participants were Andrew Heggen of Wells (85), Cade Horner of St. Peter (91) and Sam O’Brien of Waseca (91).
The Free Press
