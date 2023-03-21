Mankato East junior guard Dwayne Bryant is one of those high-energy types who has developed into a versatile weapon coming off the bench.
Bryant and his teammates will look to continue their successful season when No. 4-seed East (24-5) faces No. 5 Alexandria Area (24-4) at noon Tuesday in the Class AAA quarterfinals at Williams Arena.
East, which finished third in last year’s state tournament, averages 76.9 points per game and is shooting 38.4% from 3-point range.
While junior forward Carson Schweim leads the Cougars at 16.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, the consistent play of a nine-man rotation has been the key.
“I’ve had a pretty good season coming off the bench scoring the ball and doing what I can to help the team,” said Bryant, who averages 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. “I try to bring intensity and strong defense to the team. I like to attack the paint when it’s wide open and then kick it out to my teammates.
“We’ve been playing well both offensively and defensively all year. We’ve been able to lock down on the other teams’ best players by playing together. ... Virtually everyone on this team can score the ball and the environment is special.”
Bryant, who scored a team-best 15 points in the Section 2AAA championship win over Worthington, has been a solid all-around performer as the Cougars went through a huge makeover.
“Dwayne brings instant energy to our team,” East coach Joe Madson said. “He’s a really good ball-handler who has become a very good finisher. He’s become a good shooter as well, but he’s more of an attack guy who has an array of moves. His degree of finishing around the basket is very tough. There’s a lot of ‘no, no, no, good shot.’
“The biggest thing is that he’s become more confident. He’s always had the skills at whatever level he’s played. He’s got tremendous quickness and he’s always had the ability to make plays. He’s become a better passer. He used to be an all-finish guy but now he can pass or finish in transition.”
Sophomore guard Brogan Madson has compiled some nice numbers — 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals — on the season while senior sharp-shooter Giles Lancaster is averaging 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Sophomore forward Ganden Gosch’s all-around game is solid, totaling 9.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.9 steals a game, while junior wing MJ Omot is at 7.3 points and 2.7 boards a game.
“Last year’s team had a lot of length, athleticism and a kid you get to coach once in a lifetime in BJ Omot,” coach Madson said. “The difference this year is that we’ve been so much more balanced in our scoring. Carson is our leading scorer and a shooter who can shoot from an array of spots. He’s certainly on the top of our scouting report, but we’ve got a lot of guys who can shoot and score the basketball.
“MJ and Dwayne have led us in scoring the last two games so that just tells you the kind of depth we have. We love that we can play so hard because we’ve got guys that can come in for you. They kind of embrace that and you can tell they enjoy watching the success of their teammates too. ... It’s not about themselves, but watching the other guys succeed as well.”
Three more players — freshman guard Lucas Gustafson, sophomore guard Dwuan Reliford and 6-foot-9 freshman center Braden Petzel — have also contributed all season long.
