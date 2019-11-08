There’s an old sports saying that claims it’s hard to beat the same team three times in one season.
For the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team, it needed to win a fourth time against Gopher Conference rival Medford in order to make it to the state championship.
“We know about them, and they know about us,” coach Crystal Lamont said. “There wasn’t any 20-page scouting report because all that goes out the window once you start playing.”
It was a tight match throughout, but the Bucs never lost control in 25-21, 25-20, 25-20 win over the Tigers in the semifinals of the Class A state volleyball tournament on Friday at the Xcel Energy Center.
The Bucs (34-2) have now won 18 straight matches. In eight sets against Medford this year, they are 7-1.
“It seems like they’re in such a good place mentally,” Lamont said of her team. “I’ve never had a team as focused as this one. They’re both loose and determined.”
Despite their dominance over the last six weeks, there was a moment in each set where it appeared the Tigers were poised to make a serious run. However, the Bucs responded each time, showing no nerves against a team that was in the state tournament the year before. None of the Bucs players had played at state before Thursday.
In the first set, the moment came with the Bucs down 10-8. The Tigers’ Clara Kniefel had just made a kill sending the large Medford fan section into a frenzy.
The Bucs responded by getting 11 of the next 14 points, a run that included kills by Toryn Richards and Trista Hering. Medford made several service errors in the run.
WEM started the second set with a 12-9 lead that forced a timeout from the Tigers. Following the timeout, Medford made their push taking seven of the next 11 points. But WEM won six of the last seven points to close it out, getting two kills apiece from Delaney Donahue and Kylie Pittmann. Donahue finished with eight kills and six digs, while Pittmann made 16 kills and 14 digs.
It was all about the Bucs’ front line players in the third. They jumped out to a 7-2 lead, forcing a timeout by the Tigers. Richards and Hering each made blocks.
“Our defense was a big key early in the third,” Richards said. “We always want to have the best defense in the state.”
The third set was by far the Bucs best of the match, and they led the rest of the way.
An ace from Pittmann gave WEM the final point and started the celebration.
While Lamont and her team are happy to have made it this far, it’s clear they’ve already moved on to Minneota. The Vikings are the top-seeded team in the Class A tournament, and are the defending state champions.
“We have to stick together as a team and take it point-by-point,” Donahue said. “They’re a very good team, and we need to limit errors.”
Richards finished with 10 kills and eight digs, while Ellie Ready made 33 assists and 13 digs. Trista Hering added six kills and seven blocks.
As a team, the Bucs’ hitting percentage was 15.9 percent. Their serving percentage was 93.2 percent with seven aces.
WEM plays Minneota in the state championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.
“We just want to go out playing our best volleyball, and hopefully our best is enough to beat Minneota,” Lamont said.
