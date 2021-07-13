MANKAO — Minnesota State men's hockey player Todd Burgess has signed with the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose, an affiliate of the National Hockey League's Winnipeg Jets.
Burgess, a forward who played one season with MSU, finished with five goals and nine assists in 25 games for the Mavericks last year.
Before transferring to MSU, Burgess played three seasons at Rensselaer, totaling 27 goals and 35 assists in 127 games.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.