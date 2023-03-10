DULUTH — Destinee Bursch hit a pullup jumper in the lane with 2.9 seconds remaining as Minnesota State defeated Central Missouri 83-81 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA II Central Region women's basketball tournament Friday.
The Mavericks trailed by 16 points in the third quarter before making a comeback.
"It was a tough one, when we got into a hole to start the second half," Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. "But we knew this team was going to give it their all to get back in the game."
The No. 5-seeded Mavericks only scored four points in the first six minutes of the first quarter, falling behind by seven. But the Mavericks were able to get within 21-16 by the end of the quarter, despite Central Missouri shooting 52.9% from the field.
Minnesota State took its first lead at 26-25, and Joey Batt hit a pair of 3-pointers to push the lead to 38-32. After Central Missouri closed the gap, Batt hit another 3-pointer to make it 42-38 at halftime.
Batt had 15 points, three assists and three steals in the first half.
Central Missouri scored the first seven points of the third quarter to regain the lead. The Mavericks scored only two points in the first five minutes, allowing Central Missouri to extend the run to 22-2 and lead 60-44.
Bursch had seven points to help the Mavericks rally, drawing within 65-64 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Mavericks regained the lead at 71-69, and there were ties at 73, 75, 77, 79 and 81 in the final three minutes.
Batt ended up with 23 points, three rebounds, three assists and five steals, and Bursch scored 20 points, with 16 in the second half. Emily Herzberg had 11 points and five rebounds.
"You look at Joey and (Bursch), and they're conditioned to play in big games like this," Thiesse said. "But we also had Natalie (Bremer) get us going with some steals, and Ava (Stier) and Carah (Drees) got some big rebounds. We got a lot of little things from some of the players who don't always get the credit."
The Mavericks (26-4) will play top-seeded Minnesota Duluth in the region semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Bulldogs defeated the Mavericks twice, including the championship game of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament.
