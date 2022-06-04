Ali Rutz looks back fondly on her years in the Mankato United youth soccer program.
It was where she learned to play the game, before having a standout four-year career at Mankato West (2016-2020), and eventually earning a scholarship to Minnesota State, where she currently plays.
However, she made a difficult decision when high school came around.
“I loved being part of Mankato United, but freshman year, I made the decision to go to a cities club just to expose myself more,” Rutz said. “If I was a freshman in high school now, I don’t think I’d have to make that decision because Mankato United has developed so much.
“I would feel completely confident that I could reach the collegiate level staying in Mankato.”
When Rutz started in the club about 15 years ago, the idea of the youth program developing a roster of scholarship-level college players a decade-plus down the line didn’t seem too likely.
But that’s exactly what’s happened, and local players like Rutz are getting a unique opportunity to go back to where it all started.
With the club now in the Women’s Premier League, a league filled with mostly active college players similar to the Northwoods League, Rutz and 11 other products of the feeder program are back in the Mankato United uniform.
From Mankato West, Aubrey Bahl, Rachel Luedtke, Elise Rykhus, Annelise Winch, Kylie Peters, McKenna Buisman, Alaina Spaude, Rutz, Malia Neumann, Erin Peters and Claire Hemstock were all Mankato United products and are on the roster.
Mankato East graduates Jenny Vetter and Sydney Prybylla are also on the team.
This is Mankato’s fourth year in the WPSL.
“Everyone goes off to college — you lose touch, but you don’t really lose touch,” Prybylla said. “You come together and you’re kind of right back where you were before as all best friends.”
The regular season will consist of eight matches this season, with home games being played at Bethany Lutheran. Mankato United opened its season last week with a 3-2 victory over Joy AC.
Team general manager Rustin Luedtke said that different clubs in the league handle training in different ways. Mankato United meets four times per week — training sessions and matches combined. Training began at the start of May and the regular season will be over by the first week of July.
All the players are hoping to improve, but they have different things they hope to get from the season.
Prybylla just finished her freshman year at Wisconsin-La Crosse. The Eagles made a deep run to the quarterfinals of the national tournament, and she hopes to earn more playing time as a sophomore.
This will be Prybylla’s second year playing for the WPSL team.
“Going into college for the first time, I was super anxious,” Prybylla said. “Getting those touches in the summer leading up to actually going off to college, it definitely lowered my anxiety levels and made me feel a bit more confident going into the season.”
It’s been a difficult road since graduating from West for Rutz, as the pandemic and an injury have almost completely taken soccer away.
She lost her freshman season due to the pandemic in 2020, and then suffered a hip injury in the spring of 2021 that caused her to miss the 2021 WPSL season. Rutz only played in one game during MSU’s 2021 season, as she was still rehabbing and recovering from the injury.
There are 18 current MSU players on the team, so Rutz will get some much-needed training with her teammates.
“The last time I probably played a full soccer game was 2020,” Rutz said. “WPSL is my time where I can finally be on the field again. It’s crazy how this WPSL opportunity is going to help me develop.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.