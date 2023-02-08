BURNSVILLE — Mankato West's Breck Carlson and Leo Demars were the individual champions at the Section 6 Alpine skiing meet Tuesday at Buck Hill.
Carlson won the girls race in a combined time of 5.55 seconds, and teammate Brynn Bohkle finised seventh at 52.22. Both qualified for the state meet.
East's top finisher was Kira Neeb in 19th at 53.19.
Eagan was the team champion with 302 points. West placed eighth with 222 points, and Mankato East was 11th with 173.
Demars took first in 48.08 to win the boys race and qualify for the state meet.
East's Ethan Stenzel placed 20th in 51.61, one spot ahead of teammate Reed Pope in 51.70.
Edina was the boys champion with 354 points. East placed eighth at 254, one spot ahead of West at 245.
The state Alpine skiing meet will be held Tuesday at Giants Ridge Golf & Ski Resort near Biwabik.
