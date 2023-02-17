The COVID year isn’t for everyone.
There has to be a perfect fit between team and player needs for a fifth season to work out for both parties, which is why in the majority of cases, it doesn’t end up getting used.
For Andy Carroll and the Minnesota State men’s hockey team, the fit seemed right back in the spring.
With Carroll’s fifth season now winding down, it’s safe to say it’s gone exactly as planned.
“That was a big part of coming back — being able to expand my resume as a player,” Carroll said. “Just obviously extremely grateful for the opportunity that I’ve had this year.”
Carroll wanted a chance to play a more expanded role, including regular time on the power play and penalty kill.
He played some in those situations over the first four seasons and 129 games of his career, but not consistently.
MSU coach Mike Hastings needed an experienced player who could be used in all situations, as three regular defensemen from last season graduated.
“We discussed before he decided what he was going to do, if he did come back, why was he coming back, and he wanted to continue to round out his game,” Hastings said. “Previously, because of some of the guys that were in our program, he didn’t have the opportunity that he has right now.”
Carroll has grabbed the opportunity and excelled. He’s taken a big step offensively, having already reached a career high in points (4-13—17).
Carroll has always been a standout as a skater, but lately, what he’s doing with the puck has been even more noticeable. He scored twice in MSU’s series against St. Thomas on Feb. 3-4, an effort that netted him CCHA Defenseman of the Week honors for a second time this season.
In Game 2 of the series, Carroll scored a key power-play goal, walking the blue line with the puck until he was able to find a shooting lane before firing it home.
“It’s amazing what happens when you find a couple that go in, or generate assists through shooting,” Carroll said with a laugh. “Just kind of what that builds into your confidence up top, and understanding that when I have the puck on my stick at the offensive blue line, that should be my home.”
Added Hastings: “At times, because he does skate so well, he’ll rush it a little bit. I just think there’s a poise to his game right now offensively, where he just feels a lot more comfortable. ... Just taking in information and making decisions as it comes.”
No matter how this season finishes, Carroll has left an incredible mark at MSU.
The Mavericks are 142-34-6 in his five seasons and have made two Frozen Fours and a national championship game.
It was hard for him not to get a little emotional thinking about the experiences.
“When you figure you’ve got about 100 more wins than you do losses, that’s a pretty big mark to put on this program,” Carroll said. “I’m extremely proud of our time here at Mankato.”
Five things to know
The No. 12/13 Mavericks (19-10-1, 14-7-1 in CCHA) will play at Bemidji State (12-13-5, 10-9-3) in a CCHA series this weekend. Friday’s game will be at 7:07 p.m., while Saturday’s contest is at 6:07 p.m.
Both games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup:
1. A shot at revenge: Bemidji swept the Mavericks back in December at Mankato, a series that may have been MSU’s worst of the season. The Beavers scored first in both contests, eventually beating the Mavericks 4-3 in overtime in Game 1 and 4-1 in Game 2.
“They’re a team that’s tough to play from behind,” Hastings said. “With what happened in our building the last time we played, hopefully it’s an opportunity for us to grow as a team, as we’ve done a good job on the road in the second half.”
2. Back from break: MSU is coming off of a bye week after playing five consecutive weekends to start the second half. Hastings has talked previously about the possibility of fatigue becoming an issue if a stretch of weekends goes over five, so it was a well-timed break. On the flip side, this will be the Beavers’ seventh consecutive weekend with a series.
“You’ve got to let your eyes tell you how they’ve managed it,” Hastings said. “Coming back this week, I like the way they’ve managed it.”
3. The state of MSU: The Mavericks have won nine of 10 games to start the second half, sweeping Northern Michigan, Arizona State, Lake Superior State and Ferris State, before splitting with St. Thomas prior to the off week. MSU remains at 13th in the PairWise rankings, the same spot it held prior to splitting with the Tommies. The Mavericks are currently second in the CCHA standings with 45 points, though they have two games in hand on first-place Michigan Tech (47 points) and third-place Bowling Green (41 points). Both the Huskies and Falcons are off this weekend.
4. Scouting the Beavers: Bemidji has nonconference splits with Arizona State and St. Cloud State on its resume, and picked up a loss and a tie in each of its series with Minnesota Duluth and North Dakota. The Beavers are 3-8-1 in six series since returning from the holiday break. They’re coming off a split at Ferris State. Lleyton Roed (10-14—24) and Elias Rosen (3-21—24) are tied for the team lead in points.
5. Women at St. Cloud: The No. 15 Minnesota State women’s hockey team (15-16-1, 9-16-1 in WCHA) will finish the regular season at No. 12 St. Cloud State on Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (3 p.m.) at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Mavericks swept Bemidji State last weekend (3-2, 4-0) and are ranked 15th in the PairWise. MSU and St. Cloud are tied for fifth in the WCHA standings with 30 points apiece.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
