ST. PETER — Twenty-three years ago, Mike Carroll said that he was very excited to get hired as the women’s hockey coach at Gustavus Adolphus.
More than 600 games later, he still enjoys going to the rink.
“Every year I’ve been here has been fun,” Carroll said. “It’s a great place to work, the facilities are state of the art. I enjoy the competitiveness.”
On Saturday, in a 4-0 victory over St. Olaf, Carroll picked up the 450th victory of his career, which ranks second in NCAA Division III.
In 23 seasons, Carroll’s record is 450-118-46, winning more than three out of every four games he’s been behind the bench. His teams have won 15 MIAC titles, and he’s been named the conference’s coach of the year eight times.
“I think this shows that I’ve been doing this for a long time and been pretty consistent,” Carroll said. “I’ve been blessed with a lot of really good players and a loyal group of assistants. It’s fun to do something you enjoy, and I’m proud of our success.”
Bill Mandigo of Middlebury College leads Division III with 609 victories in a 33-year career. Carroll ranks third in Division III with a .792 winning percentage. Carroll ranks fifth among all college coaches for career victories.
“He’s a tough coach,” senior Tina Press said. “He’ll tell you what you need to work on and what you’re doing well. Every day, he sets the tone, kind of like a tryout, to make sure we stay competitive.”
This season, the Gusties are 10-2 and ranked No. 6 in NCAA Division III. Gustavus is 6-0 in conference games, with a one-game lead over Hamline and St. Mary’s. The Gusties still have a series remaining with both opponents.
“There’s been so much uncertainty the last couple years, and we haven’t played a lot of games,” Carroll said. “With what these kids are going through, sometimes (hockey) kind of takes a back seat to just getting through the day.”
In the locker room after Saturday’s win, Carroll was given a ceremonial game puck by his brother Pat, while another brother Steve filmed the moment.
Press said that the players weren’t aware of Carroll’s milestone until after the victory.
“It was awesome,” she said. “It’s a well-deserved honor for him. It’s been super fun to be part of his success the last four years.”
Carroll turns 65 in the summer, and he’s not sure how long he’ll continue to coach. He’s still having fun, enjoying the competition and the players.
“I’m for sure going to be back next year,” he said. “After that, it’s year to year.”
