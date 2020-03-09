ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey coach Mike Carroll was named MIAC Coach of the Year for the second time in four years and the eighth time in his career, the conference announced on Monday.
Carroll, who is in his 21st season at Gustavus, led the Gusties to an MIAC regular-season championship, going 15-1-2 in league play. On Saturday, Gustavus captured its 12th conference playoff title.
Gustavus, which is ranked fourth in the country, will face fifth-ranked Wisconsin-River Falls in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday at River Falls, Wisconsin.
Gustavus (22-3-2) earned an automatic berth to the tournament by winning the MIAC tournament on Saturday over visiting Augsburg, and River Falls (21-5-2) won the WIAC playoff title in overtime on Saturday at Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
The Gusties and Falcons played nonconference games this season with each team winning on its home ice. River Falls won 3-1 on Dec. 11, and Gustavus won 3-1 on Dec. 13.
The winner of Wednesday's game advances to play third-ranked Wisconsin-Eau Claire (22-4-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Meanwhile, four Gustavus players earned All-MIAC honors: forwards Hailey Holland, Molly McHugh and Kristina Press and defender Kristen Cash. Holland and McHugh and goaltender Katie McCoy were named to the all-rookie team.
Augsburg's Bridget Wagner and Hamline's Jordan Hansen, both senior forwards, were named co-Players of the Year.
