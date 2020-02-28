MANKATO — When Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial girls basketball coach Pete Goeringer looked up at the scoreboard at halftime, he noticed Lakesha Carter had scored only four points.
He simply smiled, because he knew the second half was going to be different.
"That girl has been our best basketball player since eighth grade," Goeringer said "She's kind of the straw that stirs our drink."
Carter was unstoppable over the final 18 minutes, scoring 23 points as the third-seeded Knights upset second-seeded Medford 62-58 in the Section 2AA, South Subsection semifinals Friday at Mankato East.
With 30 seconds remaining and the Knights leading by two, Carter came up with a key block. Reese Goeringer then hit a pair of free throws to ice the win for LCWM.
"I realize I'm a leader on the team," Carter said "It's my job to step up and help us find that fire."
The Knights led 11-3 early, but foul trouble forced Reese Goeringer and Alexis Cloyd to the bench, allowing the Tigers to chip away. Medford eventually took a 26-18 lead into the break.
Six minutes into the second, the Knights had already matched their point total from the first.
Olivia Harazin tied the score at 50 with a 3-pointer, and then Carter scored seven straight to give the Knights a 57-54 lead entering the stretch run. LCWM played strong defense in the closing minutes to secure the win.
"I'm so proud ... I think that's the best we've ever played team-wise," Carter said of the Knights' second half. "We've worked so hard for this. We weren't going to lose that game."
Added Pete Goeringer: "This group of kids has been playing together a long time. They just never quit fighting for each other."
LCWM (21-6) plays Waseca (21-6) at 8 p.m. Monday at Minnesota State's Bresnan Arena.
Waseca downs Fairmont
For Waseca, everything changed during a January road game at St. Peter.
While a 49-39 loss that night was tough, a season-ending injury to leading scorer Gus Boyer was the true blow.
"We kind of had to reinvent ourselves," Waseca coach Joan Conway said. "It's been like a second season. Kids have had different roles. Kids have had more responsibilities than they've had in the past."
Boyer, who tore the anterior-cruciate ligament in her right knee, is the second-leading scorer in program history with 1,365 points. She was averaging 19.9 points per game along with 7.4 rebounds this season.
"That could take a long time to explain," Waseca guard Hannah Potter said of Boyer's impact. "She held us together."
Despite not having their leading scorer, the top-seeded Jays were able to beat fourth-seeded Fairmont 43-30 in the Section 2AA, South Subsection semifinals at East.
Following a pair of early 3s from Potter, the Jays struggled offensively in the first half. After taking a 17-12 lead into the break, the Jays were a different team offensively in the second.
They started the frame with a 10-2 run that included a pair of baskets from Brittney Draeger. The run was capped off with a traditional 3-point play from Rachel Breck, who led Waseca with 17 points.
Draeger did a lot of the ball-handling for Waseca, a role she has moved into since Boyer's injury.
"As Brittney has had more court time and opportunities to contribute offensively, she's continues to get stronger game after game," Conway said.
The Cardinals made a bit of a late push, but never came within striking distance for the remainder of the half.
Kloe Wadd and Potter each had eight points, while Draeger added seven for Waseca.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 72, Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 55: Brielle Bartelt scored 27 points as the Bucs won the Section 2A, South Subsection semifinal game at Lake Crystal.
Ellie Ready scored 15 points, while Kylie Pittman added 13 points and Trista Hering had 12 points.
Margo Stoesz scored 25 points for the Wolverines (17-9), and Brooke Naas scored 14 points.
The Bucs (24-4) play Springfield in the subsection championship game at 7:45 p.m. Monday at Gustavus Adolphus.
Immanuel Lutheran 50, Rochester Area Homeschool 47: Nyamer Riek had 18 points to lead Immanuel Lutheran in a Christian Athletic League game.
Aubree Kranz added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Anna Pepper had 10 rebounds.
Immanuel Lutheran (16-9, 6-5) hosts the CAL tournament, which begins Thursday.
