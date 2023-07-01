Mitch Casperson was a Division III pitcher, asked to get outs against a lineup of Division I players, and he never backed down.
Mankato MoonDogs manager Danny Kneeland liked what he saw from the Gustavus Adolphus right-hander in a short stint last summer. He wanted Casperson to return this summer, albeit in a different role.
“For a Division III guy to come in and face Division I batters, he wasn’t afraid,” Kneeland said. “He competes, and he doesn’t get rattled. He doesn’t have that anxiety.”
Casperson has taken over the closer’s role for the MoonDogs. He throws hard and commands the strike zone, and his fearlessness belies his 5-foot-9, 175-pound frame and boyish, clean-cut appearance.
“I love (being a closer),” Casperson said. “I was a starter at (Gustavus), but this new role gives me some flexibility. If you can do it all, that’s a good tool to have.”
Casperson, who is from Le Sueur, had a breakout season at Gustavus, becoming the first pitcher in program history to be named the MIAC pitcher of the year. He was 5-0 with a 1.18 ERA in league games.
For the season, he was 5-3 with a 2.79 ERA with two complete games and one shutout. He struck out 60 and walked 10 in 58 innings, with an opponents’ batting average of .247.
“I just stayed with the process and trusted what the coaches were telling me,” he said. “It’s the most supportive coaching staff I’ve ever had, and they trusted me and kept putting me out there.
“I had a different mentality (this season). I had the attitude that I deserve to be out there. My confidence was really high.”
Because he pitched 60 innings in the spring, the decision was made that he would be used in relief this summer. He’s willing to fill any role for the chance to spend another summer in the Northwoods League.
“I grew up in the area, and I came to a lot of games,” Casperson said. “These guys were superstars, and to get a chance to come back here again this summer, I jumped when they asked me.”
This summer, Casperson has appeared in eight games, posting a 3-0 record with one save and a 1.50 ERA. In 12 innings, he has allowed 10 hits with two walks and 14 strikeouts.
“I’ve been put in some tough spots, but I trust my stuff,” Casperson said. “I just try to get (batters) to put the ball in play and let the defense make the plays.”
Casperson will return to Gustavus for his senior season, but after that, he’ll have one more year of eligibility remaining.
“I love the competition,” he said. “This is a whole different level, and I kind of have a chip on my shoulder, as a D3 guy facing D1 guys. These guys might be the best players I ever face, and I’m building confidence that I can bring into next year.”
