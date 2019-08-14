NORTH MANKATO — Men’s fastpitch softball may not be at peak participation these days, but you might not know that if you’ve been hanging around Caswell Park.
Last week, the North American Fastpitch Association World Series took place for the A Major and Rec divisions, and, Thursday through Sunday, the NAFA’s A division World Series will be played, along with a 23-under tournament.
“Within southern Minnesota, there used to be teams everywhere,” Caswell Sports Director Phil Tostenson said. “It has diminished a little as pitching has diminished. But it’s still strong in the southwestern part of the state and parts of northern Minnesota and the Twin Cities.”
The A Major tournament drew 20 teams last weekend, with a Pennsylvania team, RM Kurtz, winning the championship on Sunday afternoon by defeating Wisconsin’s Morton Builders 6-0. In the Rec division, which featured 10 teams, the Des Moines Drillers of Iowa defeated Fairmont 5-4 in Sunday’s final.
At the A level this weekend, there will be 44 teams in action. They’re coming from near and far. Minnesota will be represented by New Ulm, Fairmont, Ellsworth, St. Charles, Duluth and the Twin Cities, with other teams coming from California, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Wisconsin and, making it a true North American championship, Canada.
The four teams in the 23-Under tournament are from Missouri, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Last week’s tournaments also drew teams from Idaho, Iowa, New York. Ohio and Washington.
“The coolest thing is, teams come in from all over the country and see what we have in this region and at this facility,” Tostenson said. “Anytime we bring people to this community for softball, it makes them want to come back for other things.”
This is the fourth time Caswell Park is hosting NAFA World Series events. Tournaments also came to the six-field softball complex in 2005, 2008 and 2016.
Tostenson said he’s already bid on next year’s World Series and expects to bid on future tournaments.
NAFA officials certainly like the park, especially its ability to drain quickly after heavy rains, which was the case on Saturday.
NAFA Executive Director Benjie Hedgecock stopped by the North Mankato City Council’s work session Monday to praise Caswell Park as a host site. Despite two rainstorms causing delays Saturday, he said Tostenson and Caswell’s crew worked their magic on the fields to keep the packed schedule on track. Tostenson said they got the fields ready to go in about two hours.
“If we would’ve been in any other place in the entire United States, we would’ve been wiped out,” Hedgecock said.
As summers fill with more and more sporting opportunities for kids, fewer adults are devoting time for their own activities, Tostenson said, including fastpitch and slowpitch softball. Come August, though, the kids’ stuff concludes, making way for a few more adult activities. It’s the perfect time to bring in events like the NAFA World Series, he added.
“Travel sports are done for youth now, so how do we fill our calendar with adult stuff?” Tostenson said. “We want to keep the park full.”
The A-level World Series games begin at 3 p.m. with opening ceremonies taking place at 7 p.m. The championship game is slated for 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The 23-Under tournament will take place Saturday and Sunday.
Getting the park busy for back-to-back international tournaments has kept the Caswell staff busy, Tostenson said, but, in the end, it’s worth it.
"It's enjoyable when you meet people from around the country and Canada," he said. Follow Shane Frederick on Twitter @puckato
