It still feels a bit different, but Year 2 of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association is about to commence.
Commissioner Don Lucia, director of officials Kevin Langseth and all eight of the league’s head coaches spoke at the conference’s virtual media day Wednesday morning, an unofficial kickoff to the new college hockey season.
The CCHA started to ramp things up Monday, releasing its preseason coaches’ poll and award winners.
The Minnesota State men’s hockey team topped the poll with 69 points and received six of eight first-place votes. Senior center Brendan Furry and junior defenseman Jake Livingstone each made the preseason all-conference team, and the coaches voted Furry the league’s preseason Player of the Year.
Here are some highlights from media day:
Praise for MSU
Several coaches discussed different aspects of the preseason poll, and it’s clear many of them consider MSU to be in a class of its own atop the league.
Lake Superior State coach Damon Whitten: “Minnesota State sets the bar —there’s no question on that. Until somebody can knock coach (Mike) Hastings and what he’s built there off, he’ll continue to do that.
“That’s not just across the CCHA, that’s nationally with them being the No. 1 ranked team for a large stretch of the season last year. … They set the bar.”
Michigan Tech coach Joe Shawhan: “Mankato always seems to, you can call it reload, but with the style of play and their mandates and accountability within their structure, you have to be able to perform to play on their team. They’re obviously where they should be in the poll.”
Bowling Green coach Ty Eigner: “Anybody that didn’t vote for Minnesota State as No. 1 had to give a pretty good reason based on their success.”
Furry, Borchardt to lead
After having one captain and two alternates last season, the Mavericks will have two captains and two alternates this season.
Furry and Cade Borchardt will be captains, while Sam Morton and Livingstone are the alternates.
“If you look at the votes that I was able to look at when the team voted for captains, (Furry) and Cade Borchardt have earned that opportunity to lead our club,” Hastings said.
A tough start
Much like last season, MSU will learn a lot about itself in October due to a difficult nonconference schedule.
The season starts Oct. 7-8 with a home-and-home series against No. 2 Minnesota. Fifth-ranked Minnesota-Duluth comes to Mankato for a series Oct. 14-15, and the Mavericks travel to No. 13 St. Cloud State Oct. 21-22.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to compete within our state, because that means we’re not traveling great distances,” Hastings said. “I do think it’s a steep hill, but it’s one that should prepare us for a very difficult conference schedule.”
Rule changes
Langseth said the league is adopting an NHL policy on offsides, which will allow a skater’s foot to be in the air above the blue line and still be considered onside. The hope is that this will lead to less stoppages.
Officials will also have a new “major only” option on checking from behind and head contact penalties. There is also still the option to give offenders a major and a game misconduct, as well as a major and a disqualification.
