The Free Press
MANKATO — The CCHA men’s hockey semifinal matchups are set after all four best-of-three quarterfinal series last weekend were decided in two games.
Top-seeded Minnesota State (23-12-1) will host sixth-seeded Ferris State (14-18-4) at 6:07 p.m Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Ferris State won twice at Mankato in early December, and the Mavericks swept the series at Big Rapids, Michigan, in late January.
The Mavericks swept eighth-seeded Laker Superior State in the tournament quarterfinals, 6-1 on Friday and 2-1 on Saturday, while the Bulldogs took two at third-seeded Bowling Green.
Second-seeded Michigan Tech swept seventh-seeded St. Thomas and will now host fourth-seeded Northern Michigan on Saturday. The Wildcats swept fifth-seeded Bemidji State at home.
Both semifinal games are single elimination.
The championship game will be held Saturday, March 18, at the highest remaining seed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.