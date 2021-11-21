WARRENSBURG, MO. — It couldn’t have been more similar.
Minnesota State took the early lead only to see Central Missouri rally to win. It happened Sept. 7, and it happened again Sunday.
“The score run went exactly the same as it did in September,” Minnesota State coach Brian Bahl said. “I thought we played a good game, and the ladies executed what we wanted them to do. We had some breakdown moments, and that led to some silly goals.”
Central Missouri scored three goals in the second half to defeat Minnesota State 4-3 in the NCAA Central Region women’s soccer tournament Sunday.
Minnesota State lost 4-3 to Central Missouri on Sept. 7, allowing all four goals in the second half and the game-winner with less than two minutes to play.
The loss ended Minnesota State’s 17-match unbeaten streak.
“There was definitely some deja vu,” Bahl said. “I thought we were the better team today, but unfortunately we won’t be able to move on.”
The Mavericks led 2-0 in the first half on goals by Allie Williams and Jenny Vetter, but Central Missouri scored in the final minute.
“We need to get to the half at 2-0,” Bahl said. “That goal was huge and gave them a lot of momentum.”
Brynn Desens made it 3-1 on a penalty kick early in the second half, but Central Missouri scored three goals in 13 minutes to take the lead.
“If we could have kept it at 3-1 to about the 20-minute mark, it would have made it tougher for them to come back.”
Mackenzie Rath made seven stops, while the Mavericks had 11 shots on goal.
The Mavericks finish the season at 18-3-2.
