Mankato West boys basketball coach Jeremy Drexler knew his youthful team would suffer through some growing pains with a rugged early season schedule.
Tuesday night at the West gym, the Scarlets continued moving in the right direction even though Rochester Century's 10-0 run late in the second half keyed a 64-52 Big Nine Conference victory.
"The difference was that they're a veteran group," Drexler said. "They took care of the ball and finished down the stretch and we didn't. That's a top-echelon team in the conference, and we competed with them. We knew the first four games were going to be tough, but we're getting there. We guarded much better tonight, and that's good because that was an issue our first two games."
West (0-3, 0-2 in Big Nine) drew even with the Panthers at 48 when sophomore forward Louis Magers put through a layup and junior guard Mason Ellwein nailed an off-balance 14-footer with 8:24 to go.
However, Canon Tweed's inside basket and pair of free throws sparked the Panthers' game-deciding surge. Senior guard Jack Fisher added a baseline drive while Gabe Hanson and Mark Leonard also converted baskets.
"I thought we played pretty well tonight," said Ellwein, who led the Scarlets with a career-high 21 points. "We're still young and we're still growing as a team, but at the end of the day they beat us. We need to talk better on the defensive end, but I think we're getting better and better each day as a team. I had way too many turnovers. We need to slow down, take our time and communicate as a team."
West jumped out to a 6-0 lead on baskets from junior forward Martez Redeaux, sophomore wing Mehki Collins and Ellwein before Tweed's eight-point flurry — two inside hoops, a baseline drive and two free throws — enabled the Panthers (2-2, 2-1) to even things up at 8. Ellwein netted 14 first-half points as the Scarlets held a 32-31 lead at the break.
"I really wanted to get to the hole and finish hard," Ellwein said. "We need to gain some experience and once we start communicating better on the defensive end we'll continue to get better as a team. ... The older and more experienced we get will only help us."
Redeaux, who ended up with 12 points, worked the interior for a pair of baskets before senior guard Tyler Makela buried a free-throw line pull-up and left-side 3-pointer off the glass. However, 26 turnovers by the Scarlets proved the difference down the stretch as trio of 3-pointers from Stephen Olander kept Century close until the final 10-point burst.
"Offensively, we just didn't handle their pressure well enough to run our offense and stay with it for long periods of time," Drexler said. "We're not moving the ball enough. A lot of times were making one pass and shooting so we're not making teams play defense. I know we're 0-3, but I know we're going to win a bunch of basketball games when we improve our efficiency."
Fisher led the Panthers with 19 points while Tweed finished with 14 and Adam Deng chipped in 10.
West connected on 23 of 46 from the field for 50 percent compared to Century's 23 of 54 for 42.5 percent. West won the boards 32-24.
West plays Friday at highly regarded Austin.
