MANKATO — Minnesota State will induct eight individuals and one team into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday.
The inductees include the 2008-09 women’s basketball team, which won a national championship, as well as five former student-athletes: women’s basketball player Arin (Andrews) Wade, softball player Lynndi (Decker) Koester, pole vaulter Katelin (Rains) Ladd, wrestler Jason Rhoten and football player Jared Ziemke.
Retired women’s golf coach Nick Campa, longtime booster Steve Duea and former Minnesota State administrator Robert Matuska will be inducted in the builders category.
The 2008-09 women’s basketball team went 32-2, earning the most wins in school history. They defeated Franklin Pierce 103-94 in the national title game.
Minnesota State also won the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship with a 19-1 record. Heather Johnson, Joanne Noreen and Alex Andrews were first-team All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference picks, and Pam Gohl was named Northern Sun’s Coach of the Year.
Other team members included Lauren Barber, Nicole Christianson, Casey Christian, Liz Trauger, Sarah Wiens, Jennie Noreen, Mari Korton, Gretta Layman, Tiffany Moe, Flecia Foster, Teresa Parker, Alyssa Van Klei, Andrea Walsh, Laura Weber and Amanda Nygaard. Gohl’s assistants were Amy Sander and Sarah Tracy.
Here’s a look at each of the individual inductees:
Arin (Andrews) Wade: The winner of the Georgene Brock Award as the top senior female student-athlete of the year in 2006, she played 101 games for the women’s basketball team from 2002 to 2006 and was a three-time all-North Central Conference selection. She became the 13th member of the Mavericks’ 1,000-point club and finished eighth on the team’s all-time scoring list with 1,231 points. She led the team in rebounds in each of her four seasons and finished seventh all-time with 784 boards. She had 29 career double-doubles, 11 during her senior season.
- Lynndi (Decker) Koester: She won the Georgene Brock Award in 2008, following her softball career. A two-time Academic All-American and two-time All-NCC selection, she hit .357 for her career and finished with Minnesota State records for at-bats (757), hits (270), runs (148) and games played (232). Decker led the Mavericks to the 2007 NCC championship and NCAA tournament appearances in 2007 and 2008, earning all-region honors both seasons.
- Katelin (Rains) Ladd: She won four NCAA championships in the pole vault over her career (2005-09) with the women’s track and field team, including three indoor titles (2007, 2008, 2009) and one outdoor title (2009). In 2008, she set an NCAA indoor record with a vault of 14-feet-1 3/4. Twice, she was named DII Indoor Field Athlete of the Year (2008, 2009). Named NCC Field Athlete of the Year in 2009, she led the Mavericks to that year’s indoor championship with wins in the pole vault and long jump. She won the Georgene Brock Award as a senior and holds school records in the indoor and outdoor pole vault.
- Jason Rhoten: A four-time All-American wrestler (2004-2008), Rhoten won the NCAA championship at 157 pounds as a senior and led the Mavericks to a second-place finish at the national tournament that year. Going 40-2 as a senior, Rhoten was 136-23 for his career, ranking second all-time in career wins at MSU. Rhoten was the NCC champion and Central Region Wrestler of the Year in 2008. He won the Don Buchanan Award as as MSU’s Outstanding Senior Male Student-Athlete that year and later was named to the NCAA DII Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
- Jared Ziemke: An All-American safety as a senior, Ziemke played four seasons of football (1999-2003) and one year of basketball (1999-2000) for the Mavericks. As a senior, he led the NCAA with 108 tackles and finished his career ranked fourth on Minnesota State’s career list with 404 tackles. His eight forced fumbles in 2003 were a DII record, and he owns the school record with 13 forced fumbles. He had nine career interceptions. Ziemke was the NCC’s Most Valuable Defensive Back and a first-team all-conference pick in 2002 and 2003. He was selected for the Cactus Bowl, the DII senior all-star game in 2003.
- Nick Campa: He led the women’s golf program to NCAA regional championships in 2002, 2004 and 2005 and North Central Conference titles in 1989, 1995, 1996, 1998 and 2001. In all, Campa’s teams made 18 NCAA tournament appearances, including 10 in a row from 1989 to 1993. He was a three-time NCAA and District Coach of the Year.
- Steve Duea: He started the Dan Meyer Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for men’s and women’s hockey scholarships, 21 years ago. The tournament has raised more than $750,000 over that time. He is a charter member of the Minnesota State Blue Line Club and has been a men’s hockey season ticket holder since 1977.
- Robert “Bob” Matuska: A 1962 graduate of the college, Matuska served as MSU’s financial aid director from the late-1960s through the mid-1990s and assisted with the running of MSU track and field events. He won the Minnesota Association of Financial Aid Administrators Distinguished Service Award in 1980.
The Jim Schaffer Service Award will be presented to Minnesota State faculty representative Jeff Pribyl, and the Philanthropic Award recipients will be Thomas and Anne Dutton (Jean McCarthy family).
The Hall of Fame Induction Dinner will be held in MSU’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom. Registration is at 6 p.m., and the program will begin at 7 p.m.
