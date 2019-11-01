CHASKA -- Mankato West knew what was coming.
The Scarlets needed to use their speed and quickness to offset Chaska's size and strength. And West couldn't make mistakes.
But in the end, power football won the day, as top-seeded Chaska used a significant size advantage, and some West turnovers, to win 21-0 in the championship game of the Section 2AAAAA playoffs Friday. It's the second straight season that Chaska has defeated West in the section championship game.
"We knew what they were going to do, and they knew what we were going to do," West coach J.J. Helget said. "They executed their game plan better than we executed our game plan. They were more physical up front."
The game was scoreless through the first quarter, though West was always fighting the field position.
West, the second seed, faced a third-and-1 near midfield, but a high snap caused a fumble, giving Chaska the short field. Ten running plays later, the Hawks went ahead on a short touchdown run.
"All their blockers did a good job," West safety Owen Johnson said. "They had big backs that run hard. They'd get 2 yards, 2 yards, then pop a big one."
Chaska got the ball back on West's side after a 3-and-out, and on fourth-and-7, a misdirection draw play resulted in a 37-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
"The defense gave us a chance and got some stops, but we put them in some bad spots," Helget said. "We fumbled that one, and (Chaska) scored. Then they pinned us deep and flipped the field position.
"Then we're playing from behind. They made us one-dimensional. Jack threw some good balls, and we had a lot of drops."
By halftime, Chaska had already rushed 27 times for 176 yards. West had 114 yards passing, but 80 of that came on two plays. West had only 17 yards on five rushing attempts.
"It was hard to find holes to run," Johnson said. "Their linebackers filled the holes and tackled well. Their linebackers were great."
West picked up a couple of first downs on the first drive of the third quarter, but Chaska's defensive line started to get pressure, and the drive stalled at midfield.
Chaska turned the short field into a 21-0 lead on a 14-yard pass.
West kept throwing downfield in the fourth quarter, but there were some sacks and incompletions. Jack Foster completed 10 of 37 passes for 179 yards.
Chaska ended up with 48 rushing attempts for 255 yards, controlling the clock and field position. The Hawks had nine penalties but no turnovers.
Chaska (9-1) plays in the state playoff on Nov. 8 at Shakopee. West finishes the season at 7-3.
"We learned we can't take anything for granted," Johnson said. "Everybody needs to be in the weight room all winter and working out to get ready for next year."
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
