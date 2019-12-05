MANKATO — Last season was a tough one for the Mankato West boys basketball team.
The young, inexperienced Scarlets went 6-21, 4-18 in the tough Big Nine Conference, and the vibe on the team wasn’t very good.
This season, West is still young but has some experience. However, the chemistry of the team is completely opposite.
“The energy level at practice is totally different,” senior captain Cam Stuve said. “There was some turmoil in the locker room last year, but everybody is positive this year.”
The Scarlets will still lean heavily on underclassmen this season. Sophomore Mekhi Collins is the top returning player, averaging 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds, shooting 46.5% from the field. He also had a team-high 36 steals.
“He’ll be out on the wing more often, depending on matchups,” West coach Jeremy Drexler said. “He’s worked a lot on his game.”
Junior point guard Mason Ellwein averaged 9.0 points and 3.9 rebounds, while sophomore wing Brady Haugum averaged 6.8 points and led the team with 40 3-pointers. However, Haugum will miss two months after having surgery on his foot.
“I really like the energy we’ve had in practice,” Drexler said. “The kids had a good summer, and they’re playing with a lot of confidence. The guys are getting along really well.”
Stuve is one of four seniors who are back, each with limited varsity experience. Tyler Makela will play on the perimeter, along with Stuve, while Ben Kies and Jack Norris will get their playing time on the inside.
Junior Martez Redeaux also will see time on the inside. Sophomores Buom Jock, Jack Raverty and Louis Magers will also be in the rotation.
Makela made 12 3-pointers, while Jock hit 11. The Scarlets might rely more on the 3-point shot than last season, when they shot just 30.7% as a team.
“I think we’re athletic, and we want to play fast,” Stuve said. “We have a lot of shooters. I think the bench will help a lot more this year because we have some depth.”
The schedule will test the Scarlets early. The season-opener is tonight at home against Rochester Mayo, but then come games at Marshall, at home against Rochester Century and at Austin.
“Everybody is counting down the days until that first game,” Stuve said. “We’ve been working hard, but it’s been a long two weeks of practice.”
Drexler said that Mayo, Century and Austin, along with Mankato East, are the favorites to win the Big Nine Conference.
“I think we can finish in the top half of the conference,” Drexler said. “We have to be able to defend and shoot the ball from the perimeter. We want to play up-tempo, but we still need to take good shots. We have some good athletes, and I think we can take advantage of some mismatches.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
