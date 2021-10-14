NORTH MANKATO — The Mankato East and West boys soccer teams almost always play a close game against each other, but on Thursday, in the Section 2AA semifinals, they took it to another level.
The teams played 40 minutes of scoreless soccer in regulation time and added two more 10-minute shutout overtime sessions. The contest was finally decided in a penalty-kick shootout, with West winning 5-4.
West won the regular-season match 1-0.
"I knew it was going to be a close game," West goalie Drew Smook said, after making seven saves on the night. "No matter what the records, it's going to be a battle."
West, the No. 2 seed, had a definite territorial advantage during the first 60 minutes of play. The Scarlets outshot No. 3 seed East 14-7 and had the better scoring opportunities.
East goalie Landon Metcalfe stood strong however, repelling all the routine shots and turning away the not-so-routine attempts as well. Metcalf played center back for the Cougars for most of the season but was called into action in net after 13 games when starter Owen Quist got hurt.
"He was phenomenal tonight," East coach Jerrad Aspelund said. "He plays goalie on his summer team so we knew he was capable, but that's a lot to ask of a kid going into the playoffs."
The shootout began with all four players from each team connecting on goals. In the fifth round, East's Dailan Bangu took a shot to Smook's left side which he dove for and blocked away from the net.
That put the pressure on West's Kuany Chol to try to win the game. Chol dribbled forward, shot right and Metcalfe leaned left for the game-winning score. Chol simply dropped to the ground with relief as his teammates ran to mob him.
"I was a little nervous," Chol said. "I thought we would win bigger, but we didn't make our opportunities tonight. I'm just glad it's over, and we're in the finals."
Smook admitted to having some butterflies before the PKs began flying.
"Heck yes, I was nervous. You'd have to be crazy not to be nervous in a situation like that," he said. "You just go out and try to read which way they're going with the ball and react. I was fortunate to get one of them."
West (15-4) advances to the section championship against a Worthington team that defeated New Ulm 9-1 in Thursday's other semifinal.
East ends its season 10-7-1.
