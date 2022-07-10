MANKATO — Mike Christensen hasn’t had the opportunity to pay as much competitive golf as he’d like this summer, and as one of the top amateur players in the state, he needed a prep for next week’s Minnesota Golf Association Amateur Championships.
“It always seemed like I had a conflicting tournament (at International Falls) this weekend,” said Christensen, who grew up in Grand Rapids but now lives in Minneapolis. “I had heard good things about this event. It’s one of the premier amateur tournaments in the state. So I came down here, and I’m happy I did.”
Christensen shot a two-day, 45-hole total of 166, which is 11 under par, to win the annual Loren Krugel Invitational golf tournament Sunday at Mankato Golf Club. He won by eight strokes over Josh Kummerfeldt.
After playing in nearly ideal conditions Saturday, when Christensen shot a tournament-record 62, there was wind, heat and occasional rain to deal with on Sunday.
“(Saturday) was such a special round,” Christensen said. “I had never seen the course, and sometimes, ignorance is bliss in golf. I drove the ball so well, attacked the par-5s and stayed patient.
“It was different course out there today. I knew there were a lot more players who had more local knowledge than me, but I stayed patient. I knew I had enough of a cushion that I just didn’t want to make any big mistakes.”
Christensen opened Sunday’s final round with a two-over 37 on the first nine holes, maintaining a five-stroke lead going to the last 18 holes.
“I didn’t play very well on those first nine holes,” he said. “The break was good for me. I had some lunch, hit some balls and got my focus. Confidence is a crazy thing in golf.”
Christensen, 45, rebound with a 67 on the final 18, which was the low round for the afternoon.
“This is really special for me,” he said. “At my age, you never know when that window will close. And everyone I played with — they were a lot younger than me — was so much fun to be around. It really means a lot.”
Kummerfeldt closed with 34-70 on Sunday to finish second at 174, with Hunter Rebrovich and Blake Schuler tied for third at 178. Blake Onkka took fifth at 179.
Chris Gustafson and Ryan Gellert tied for first in the executive flight at 153.
Kyle Viehl shot 75 to win the non-qualifiers first flight, and Lukas Bigger won the non-qualifiers second flight at 72.
The flight winners were Bill Bohning, (1st, 160), Dave Orcutt (2nd, 164), Andy Koosman (3rd, 161) and Marcell Fett (4th, 183). David Knopick won the Golden Flight at 174.
