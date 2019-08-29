CLEVELAND — For years, the Cleveland football team scrimmaged the same opponents and had a similar schedule.
Coach Erik Hermanson knew who was back at Madelia and Nicollet and other local nine-man programs, and he knew the styles of offense and defense each team favored.
But this is a new era in football at Cleveland, which is no longer co-oped with Immanuel Lutheran and has moved up to 11-man football in Class A after 22 seasons of nine-man competition.
“I know nothing about our competition,” Hermanson said. “I don’t know how we’re going to stack up.”
The new schedule begins Thursday at Kenyon-Wanamingo. Other new opponents for the Clippers are United South Central, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, Mayer Lutheran and St. Clair/Loyola.
“We don’t know much (about the new teams),” senior captain Lucas Mueller said. “But it’s a nice challenge.”
Quarterback Alex McCabe is back. He completed 50 percent of his passes for 1,042 yards and 14 touchdowns in the first four games before getting injured in a car crash.
“He was playing really well when he got hurt,” Hermanson said. “We were 3-1, and things were going really well.”
Levi Baker will be the starting running back. He ran for 199 yards last season, averaging 7.6 yards per carry.
Josh Dawald and Cameron Seely return on the offensive line, with receivers Tyce Shook, Isaac Mueller, Blake McVenes and Jerren Jobe, a transfer from Mankato East, at receiver.
Lucas Mueller will be the tight end, though he’s played nearly every position so he adds some versatility to the offense.
He made six receptions for 128 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Dawald, who had 51 tackles and made one sack last season, and Seely are also the top defensive linemen returning, with Brock Olson and Eric Rohlfing returning at the ends. Lucas Mueller and Baker anchor the linebacking corps. Jobe, McCabe and Isaac Mueller will start in the secondary.
Lucas Mueller made 53 tackles last season, while Olson, Rohlfing and Baker all had over 40 tackles.
Moving up to 11-man football, Hermanson said the offense just adds two guards, and he’s running the same plays, often in a four-receiver set. Defensively, the Clippers will add two linebackers and use a 3-5 scheme.
“We have more athletes than we have size,” Hermanson said. “We’re going to have a lot of guys who will have to play both ways.
“We’re playing on a field that’s 10 yards wider so we have to adjust our routes. A 10-yard out might be a 35-yard pass now instead of 25 yards.”
Those are some of the things being worked out this preseason, but Lucas Mueller is ready to go.
“A lot of guys have put in a lot of work this summer,” he said. “A lot of the younger guys are stepping up. We’re ready to play.”
