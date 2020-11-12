Even if there wasn’t a pandemic, this was going to be a men’s hockey season unlike any other for the WCHA.
Entering its 69th season, the league’s future is a total question mark, with seven of its 10 members leaving to form the new Central Collegiate Hockey Association starting next fall.
Is this the end of the men’s WCHA? We don’t know that for sure, and for now, it seems like a topic for another day.
The league’s future was barely addressed at the league’s annual media day Wednesday, as trying to get through the upcoming season amid the coronavirus pandemic is the most important issue at hand. Especially given the COVID-related issues college football is currently dealing with.
“Hopefully we get a chance to play all 18 leagues games and the playoffs and it goes off without a hitch,” Bowling Green coach Ty Eigner said. “The reality is, the chances of that happening ... they’re probably not too great.”
While coaches know positive cases are coming, the hope is to avoid the dreaded outbreaks that could potentially derail a season. The NCAA is still finalizing COVID-19 testing protocols, but it seems clear the players and staff will almost certainly be tested weekly, if not multiple times per week.
Eiger was candid while speaking about the challenges the virus creates and said that his team has already had cases since it came back together in August.
“They believe that we’re kinda-sorta in a bubble, because they live together, train together and practice together and eat together,” he said of his players. “But the reality is, every time someone goes to see their girlfriend or goes to get dinner here or a buddy comes over who’s not necessarily a student-athlete, those are all opportunities for the virus to be transmitted.”
When it came to hockey, coaches already gave their opinions on the league’s teams and players in the coaches poll that was released Tuesday. Minnesota State, which has won three straight MacNaughton Cups, was unanimously picked to finish first by the league’s media, but things were a bit tighter in the coaches poll.
Eiger’s Eagles received three of the 10 first-place votes, while Bemidji State also received a first-place vote. Coaches could not vote for their own team.
“I think those three teams certainly have earned the rankings they’ve received,” Michigan Tech coach Joe Shawhan said of the Mavericks, Falcons and Beavers. “You can put the rest of us I think probably in a mix, and then usually a team from that mix steps up and challenges.”
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.