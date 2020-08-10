Coley Ries wasn’t ready to give up her playing career, but she was also being groomed to coach.
On Monday, she announced that she will continue her fastpitch career in a new professional league, the same day that Gustavus Adolphus announced that Ries would be the next head coach of the softball prorgram.
“(Gustavus) was very supportive of my playing career,” Ries said. “That was huge for me.
“I’m really excited about coaching. Growing up, Gustavus was a powerhouse so I watch (Minnesota State) and Gustavus all the time. I’m excited to have the chance to help Gustavus become a contender again. They have everything they need to be successful.”
On Monday, Gustavus Adolphus athletic director Tom Brown made the Ries announcement. Ries, 26, replaces Britt Stewart, who had coached the last four seasons and posted a 45-66 record, including 26-40 in MIAC games.
“Our list of candidates was outstanding,” Brown said. “In my mind, Coley is a rising star in the softball community. She has a leadership quality that you don’t find in many young coaches. She shows excellence in everything she does, on and off the field. Our committee was wowed by her.”
Ries was an all-state pitcher at Mankato East before moving to Minnesota State, where she led the Mavericks to their first national championship in 2017 and was named the Division II player of the year by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association after posting a 41-3 record. Ries holds Minnesota State records with 119 wins, 1,481 strikeouts and 999.1 innings pitched.
In the last three seasons, she has been an assistant coach with the Mavericks’ softball program, serving as the primary pitching coach.
“Qualities that set Coley apart from others is her ability at building relationships with student-athletes, colleagues and peers,” Minnesota State coach Lori Meyer said in a press release. “She is also a great (role) model and has a charisma that is always empowering young women around her. Coley has always been a tremendous ambassador for Minnesota State, and she will continue to fill that role at Gustavus Adolphus.”
Ries said she learned plenty from Meyer, specifically about holding a program to high standards. She said that Meyer will always be a resource during her young coaching career.
“She showed me how to do things the right way,” Ries said. “I owe so much to coach Meyer and the whole MSU athletic department. From the start of my playing days, they’ve helped groom me and been extremely supportive.”
Ries has played four professional seasons in the National Pro Fastpitch league with the Chicago and Aussie Peppers organizations, but on Monday, she said she signed with a new professional league called Athletes Unlimited.
Headquartered at Rosemount, Illinois, at the home of Chicago’s NPF franchise, Athletes Unlimited will feature 56 players that will rotate teams, based on a point system accrued by individual players.
Athletes Unlimited is trying to launch professional leagues in softball and volleyball, taking away team ownership with the goal of splitting profits with the players. Athletes Unlimited has a contract with ESPN and CBS Sports to televise and livestream its events.
Ries leaves for the Athletes Unlimited headquarters later this week and won’t return until Oct. 1, when she will embark on her coaching career.
“This all happened so fast that I really haven’t wrapped my head around it yet,” said Ries, who will also assume a role in athletic administration at Gustavus. “But I feel like I’m prepared and I have the resources around me to be successful. Brown has a history of hiring young coaches who end up staying around for a long time.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.