MANKATO — If the ball doesn’t go in, there’s not much you can do.
Minnesota State missed its first 14 shots of the second half, wasting a four-point halftime lead and falling 73-67 to Southwest Minnesota State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball game Friday at Bresnan Arena.
“The ball just didn’t go in the basket,” Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. “We had 32 more attempts and 23 offensive rebounds ... We were getting quality shots. They just didn’t go in.”
The game had a lot of intensity early, with a little barking among the players. Trevor Moore hit a 3-pointer that put the Mavericks up 11-8 after three minutes.
The Mustangs answered with an 8-3 run to go up one at the 10-minute mark. Southwest opened a six-point margin before Moore scored five straight to start at 8-0 run, going up 25-23 with 5:23 remaining in the first half.
The defense caused a couple turnovers that sparked Minnesota State’s 7-0 run to end the half, with Harrison Braudis’ 3-pointer gave the Mavericks a 36-32 lead at halftime despite shooting just 36.1% and making 5 of 17 3-point attempts. There were 11 lead changes in the first half.
Minnesota State missed 14 consecutive shots of the second half as the Mustangs went ahead 48-36 after four minutes. The Mavericks had five offensive rebounds in that stretch but couldn’t convert.
“The shots just weren’t falling,” Kyreese Willingham said. “We needed to finish stronger and not worry about taking contact.”
It didn’t get much better as the Mustangs stretched the lead to 59-40 with 7:30 to play, but the Mavericks finished strong, cutting the lead to five in the final minute.
“The guys kept fighting, but you can’t put yourself in that spot,” Margenthaler said.
Kyreese Willingham finished with 18 points, while Malik Willingham and Moore both scored 15. The three were a combined 6 of 22 from 3-point range.
Kyreese Willingham also had 16 rebounds and four assists, and Malik Willingham had six assists.
The Mavericks shot just 31.7% in the second half, including 2 of 16 from 3-point range.
Minnesota State had 23 offensive rebounds, but that only turned into 15 second-chance points. Southwest had seven blocked shots and altered several others.
Southwest Minnesota State was 14 of 24 from 3-point range, with their two biggest players — Majok Majouk and Jake Phipps — combining to go 10 of 12. Minnesota Valley Lutheran grad Dunwa Omot scored 17 points.
“We got down and had to keep fighting,” Kyreese Willingham said. “We have to fight for a full 40 minutes and not get down so many points.”
The Mavericks (14-9, 8-9 in Northern Sun) host Sioux Falls at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
