The wind was howling across the field, with flakes of snow blowing by every once in a while.
Wednesday’s boys soccer match between Mankato West and Faribault was going to be as much about toughness as it was about talent.
“Skill goes out the window in conditions like this,” West junior Caspar Olseth said. “It’s all about work ethic and out-working the other team.”
West scored a goal in each half to defeat Faribault in the quarterfinals of the Section 2A playoffs Wednesday night at windy, cold Caswell North. West, the No. 2 seed in the section and the defending champions, defeated Faribault 5-0 two weeks ago, but this one was tougher, perhaps evened by the weather conditions.
“Nothing can prepare you for these conditions,” West coach Dan Blaisdell said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen conditions like this. I told the boys to keep the ball low and expect the unexpected. I thought we adjusted very well.”
The Scarlets had the wind advantage in the first half, getting several chances to get behind the defense, but nothing clicked.
Finally, Kuany Chol, who came off the bench for an injured teammate, got the ball at the top of the box, spun around and boomed a shot into the upper left corner, putting West up 1-0 with 14:20 to play in the first half.
“He’s new to the program so we’re still learning about him,” Blaisdell said. “In practice, his shot is electric.”
West led 1-0 at halftime, missing on a couple of other opportunities. Knowing the wind would be in Faribault’s favor in the second half, Blaisdell would have liked to see another goal in the first half.
“You always want to see that second one,” he said. “If you can get another one, you can settle down.”
Despite playing into the wind, West continued to press the Faribault defense. Both teams missed a free kick from just outside the box in the first 10 minutes of the second half. AJ Franke took a long shot from the sideline that forced a big save.
Eventually, the pressure paid off. Cooper Jones took a free kick from the left side, lofting the ball into the middle. After the ball bounced, Olseth, who had several quality scoring chances in the game, emerged from the pack and drilled the 10-yard score to make it 2-0 with 16:20 to play.
“It’s part of the game,” said Olseth, who scored three goals in the first-round victory over Southwest Minnesota Christian. “You want to make sure you get the shots. You do what you have to do to win.”
Meanwhile, Nick Lundberg was solid in net, making five second-half saves. He had eight saves for the game.
West went through a six-match winless streak until turning things around, winning the last three matches by a combined score of 13-0.
“We had some players that were coming back from injuries,” Blaisdell said. “We shuffled the lineup, and we got back to Soccer 101.
West (6-4-2) hosts third-seeded Bloomington Kennedy at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Caswell North.
“The season’s on the line every match,” Olseth said. “We want to try to go as far as we can. We want to end the season with a win.”
Worthington 4, Mankato East boys 1: Worthington scored on three penalty kicks as the Cougars were eliminated in the Section 2A quarterfinals on the road.
Jake Kazenbach scored the lone goal for East. The Trojans outshot the Cougars 10-5.
East finishes the season at 4-7-2.
Bloomington Kennedy 4, Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 1: Ramiro Zamora scored for the Crusaders in their Section 2A quarterfinals loss in Bloomington.
Jack Richards made seven saves in goal for Loyola.
The Crusaders finish the season at 3-9-0.
