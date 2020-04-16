With spring college sports seasons canceled throughout the country, the athletes who are normally in the spotlight are nowhere to be seen.
However, just because we’re not seeing them, doesn’t mean life hasn’t gone on. And just like it has for so many others, the coronavirus pandemic has caused fundamental changes.
“Everyday we miss it. Just the little things, going to practice, getting our butts kicked in workouts ... that’s the stuff you take for granted everyday when you have the opportunity to do it,” Minnesota State softball player Torey Richards said.
As the pandemic has spread, student-athletes, especially the ones in spring sports, have been forced to get over the loss of their seasons quickly.
The biggest challenge has been developing a routine. Prior to the outbreak, student-athletes were used to packed schedules that revolved around things like practices and classes happening at set times.
Now it’s completely the opposite, with everything happening online.
“We all thrive better when we have some type of structure,” MSU softball coach Lori Meyer said.
For Richards, it was difficult to find that structure at first, but she has since settled in.
Richards, a double major in exercise science and psychology, starts her days at 9 a.m. with a Zoom class. Following class, she’ll do her first of two workouts, which is a strength session.
Then in the afternoon, it’s back to homework, as Richards has chemistry and physics classes that require a great deal of work.
“I think it’s easy to just kind of see this as another break,” Richards said. “I’ve got to remind myself that I’m still in school. I try to do things earlier in the day and just take advantage of all the time I do have.”
In the late afternoon, it’s workout No 2, which is usually more softball specific. Richards has access to a net and tee at her parents’ home in Mankato, which has been a big help.
For the MSU baseball team, there are several players who have chosen to remain in their apartments with teammates. One of them is junior Jack Waletich, who has been able to continue throwing regularly.
When it comes to strength training, Waletich and his roommates are doing workouts with landscaping rocks in front of their apartment in the absence of traditional free weights.
“We’ll just bench press them, hold them while we squat, do some lunges with them. ... We get creative,” Waletich said with a laugh.
With the online classes, Waletich seems to think the baseball team is doing just fine. He noted that the team is advised to do online classes in the spring to begin with, because of all the travel and games. Waletich estimated that around 90% of the team was already doing at least one online class prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“A lot of guys are actually doing really well in their classes now just because of all the extra time they have,” Waletich said. “We’ve had guys going into the lockdown failing the class and are now sitting at B, B+ overall. It’s actually been really good academically.”
Added MSU baseball coach Matt Magers: “They have to be a little bit more responsible to kind of do that work themselves. From everything I’m hearing, that transition has been pretty smooth.”
From a coaching standpoint, things have changed as well. Meyer, Magers and MSU track and field coach Mike Turgeon each check in with their athletes on a weekly basis and have become life coaches as much as athletic coaches.
“A lot of what our days look like now is helping our kids through school,” Turgeon said. “A lot of athletes tend to be more kinesthetic learners, so they learn through movements. (We’re) seeing those kids have a lot more difficulty with online learning. Our kids that are more read/write tend to be excelling a little more with the online classes.”
While sports aren’t currently at the top of the list for players or coaches, Meyer knows the sport her players love so much is still driving them.
“Play hard because you never know when it’s going to be your last game,” she said. “For our kids ... it’s not a cliche anymore.
“They all want to play. I think it’s made them hungry again.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
