JOPLIN, MO. — Jackson Hauge hit two home runs and had six RBIs, and Minnesota State defeated second-seeded Missouri Southern State 13-2 in the NCAA II baseball regional Saturday.
It was the second straight win over a higher-seeded team for the Mavericks, who were seeded sixth in the region. Minnesota State defeated No. 3 Southern Arkansas 8-4 in the first game of the tournament.
Hauge, who had four hits, cracked a two-run homer and Adam Schneider added a two-run single in the third inning as the Mavericks built a 5-1 lead.
Hauge added a three-run homer, his 16th of the season, in the fifth inning as the Mavericks scored six runs. Hauge has 75 RBIs this season, breaking the team record of 72 set by Jordan Hart in 2019.
Schneider ended up with two hits and three RBIs. Aidan Byrne, Ryan Wickman and Adam Weed also had two hits and an RBI.
Nathan Culley pitched six innings to get the win, allowing two runs on five hits. He tied a season-high with 10 strikeouts.
Spencer Wright finished with three hitless innings in relief, striking out six, to get the save.
The Mavericks (41-15) will play at noon on Sunday, needing a win to advance to the Super Regional.
Buena Vista 12, Bethany Lutheran 2: Vaughn Pouncy hit a two-run homer for the Vikings, who lost in an elimination game at the NCAA III regional at La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Ben Hopper and Malachi Santiago both had three hits, and Liam Peterson had two.
Brody Curtiss took the loss after giving up five earned runs in 2 1/3 innings.
The Vikings end the season at 25-11.
